Mendoza: a renowned winemaker and his partner were sentenced to pay $100 million to a winery

After a long judicial process in Mendoza, the Justice of that province sentenced Mauricio Vegetti, the star oenologist of the Guachezco Wines winery, and another former manager, Lucas Dalla Torre, to pay close to 100 million pesos for “damages and damages”. The sentence has already been appealed by defense attorneys.

It all started in 2019, when the North American owners of Isena SA (the Anesi family, owner of Gauchezco Wines) fired Vegetti and Dalla Torre for allegedly having used the resources and infrastructure of the North American capital company to market their own wine: “Lui Wines”.

It emerges from the file that the owners of the winery accused Vegetti and Dalla Torre of “having used the entire structure, information, contacts, lists of suppliers of grapes, bottles, corks, labels, transport, wineries for their own benefit, to obtain better prices.” in inputs when purchasing in large quantities for the plaintiff and for themselves.”

To sell the Lui wine (and others), Vegetti and Dalla Torre created a company, El Lado B SA, which ended up marketing similar products to the same customers that Gauchezco had. For this reason, the owners of the winery accused them of “unfair competition, using fundamental information for their benefit and exploiting their own products.”

Among the “other” wines sold by the company created by Vegetti and Dalla Torre, was Dos Puentes, belonging to another limited company in which Dalla Torre’s wife worked. All this was highlighted in the ruling, since it implied, according to the court, “taking advantage of the information of Isena SA clients,” says the site specialized in politics and economics, Memo.

On the other hand, the ruling emphasizes that Vegetti, who became general manager of Isena SA, and Dalla Torre, a former commercial manager, signed a confidentiality agreement and, therefore, “could not use information related to the exercise of their functions”, which in light of the facts they would not have complied with.

The impact on sales of Gauchezco Wines

The owners of Gauchezco affirmed that the actions of Vegetti and Dalla Torre “deprived them of probable weighted income”, so they would have sold 25% less wine. At this point, the judges endorsed the claim and calculated the amount of the sentence, precisely, in what the company would have stopped selling in national and international operations.

The amount of the sentence estimated by the Court

Based on this, the court resolved: “Admit the lawsuit filed by Isena SA against Mauricio Gabriel Vegetti Lui, Lucas Dalla Torre and Lado B SA for the sum of $16,842,786.40 and US$ 88,450.80”, and adds: “With more legal interests.” It is from this that the final bill, if the convicted pay today, is close to $100 million pesos.

First of all, both figures must be calculated with the interest generated from the moment the claim is filed (2019). On the other hand, the UVA method is applied to the amount in pesos and to the dollars, an annual interest of 8%, and then they are pesified at the official exchange rate of Banco Nación. All of that, if paid today, is in excess of $90 million, coming to $105 million with costs and attorneys’ fees.

What do the defendants claim?

The same ruling also stems from the defense made by Vegetti and Dalla Torre against the accusations by Isena SA. First, they emphasized that Lui wines were better than Gauchezco, and therefore there was no unfair competition. “The Lui brand was of superior quality, which is why they could never compete in the market,” the file says.

After being fired, Dalla Torre filed a labor lawsuit against Isena SA demanding compensation. He lost.

At another point in the ruling, the Court concludes that Mauricio Vegetti and Lucas Dalla Torre were “full-time dependent hierarchical workers” of Isena SA and that, as such, they received a commensurate salary. But “they engaged in parallel to the same activity (sale of Premium wines) that their employer carried out, using for their own benefit all their reserved information and relevant infrastructure, inputs, transportation, personnel, and even their own clientele to whom they sold their own wines”.

In addition, “they sold the wines of Gauchezco, Lui and Dos Puentes to the same companies, they produced, fractionated and bottled the wine in the same wineries, they used the same inputs, the same containers, the same warehouse with shared tanks, they acquired labels in the same supplier, sold their own products in parallel to the same clients, competing in contravention of the signed confidentiality agreement, lacking good labor faith”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

