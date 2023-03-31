The Chamber of Deputies of Mendoza voted in favor of a project that establishes that the Mapuches “should not be considered original Argentine peoples” after the initiative of the provincial ruling party has accumulated 30 votes in favor, eight negative, six abstentions and four absences. In addition, the legislators expressed their “concern” about the actions of the National Institute of Indigenous Affairs (INAI) regarding the conflict in the province.

The text approved during the session repudiates the National Decree 805/21 that establishes the suspension of evictions and the vacancy of disputed lands and instructed the INAI to carry out the technical-legal-cadastral survey of the situation of the areas occupied by the communities natives.

«Based on the scientific, historical, anthropological contributions provided at the time of the treatment in commission by specialists in the indigenous issue, that the Mapuches should not be considered original Argentine peoples in the terms of art. 75 inc. 17 of the National Constitution and International Treaties”, reads the letter of the resolution presented by the head of the Bloc of PRO Deputies in Mendoza, Gustavo Cairo.

In the same vein, it expresses the “repudiation of Decree No. 850/21 of the National Executive Power, which extends and modifies Law 26,160, since it is void and was issued against the division of powers”, and raises the “concern about the procedure carried out by the INAI in Resolutions 36/2023; 42/2023 and 47/2023 of said body, omitting the due participation of the Province of Mendoza, Municipalities involved and third parties with legitimate interests and subsequent acts derived from these”.

Through his social networks, the national deputy for Mendoza, Omar de Marchi celebrated the approval of the project by stating that “Mendoza is not negotiated.” “Today, through a project promoted by Gustavo Cairo at the beginning of February, the Provincial Legislature recognized that the Mapuches are not Argentine. We will continue to defend Mendoza and we hope that justice will respond to our complaint to INAI,” said the opposition legislator.

The draft letter

The detail of the project presented Cairo establishes the rejection of DNU 850/21 of the Government that extended Law 26,160, of emergency in matters of possession and property of the lands that traditionally occupy the native indigenous communities of the country with legal status registered in the National Registry of Indigenous Communities, since “it is null and void and was issued against the division of powers.”

It also expresses concern about the procedure carried out by the INAI in resolutions 36/2023; 42/2023 and 47/2023, without the participation of the province, municipalities involved “and third parties with legitimate interests and subsequent acts derived from these.”

And it establishes that, based on scientific and historical contributions, “the Mapuches should not be considered original Argentine peoples in the terms of art. 75 inc. 17 of the National Constitution and International Treaties”.

The arguments against

Legislators Bruno Ceschin, Valentina Morán, Laura Chazarreta, Edgardo González, Laura Soto, Natalia Vicencio, Néstor Márquez (FdT) and José Luis Ramón (Protector) expressed their refusal. In addition, there were 6 abstentions from deputies Verónica Valverde, Marisa Garnica, Duilio Pezzutti, Roxana Escudero, Julio Villafañe (FdT) and Emanuel Fugazzotto (PV); and 4 absent from the vote: Omar Félix, Juan Pablo Gulino (FdT), Jorge Difonso (UP), and Sandra Astudillo, with leave request.

The deputy José Luis Ramón (Protector), who chairs the Rights and Guarantees commission, countered that the INAI “does not recognize the possession, nor the property title, nor is it ceding any type of land that has the value of depriving us of the Mendoza, of these Mendoza who are the Mapuche people, of the economic resources that the Constitution of Mendoza says that the superficial do not have”.

In addition, it stated that “the existence of each and every one of these communities in the south of the province” is denied, adding that “what was recognized is the traditional, public and current occupation of the territory; which does not guarantee or grant you any proprietary rights. It is about the recognition of community occupation for a cultural issue, not for a system of private property”.

“It is the State that must protect these ancestral communities,” he said while clarifying that the approved project “has an impact on hate speech.”

In tune, the deputy Laura Chazarreta (FdT-PJ), rejected the letter to emphasize that it was an opinion “to annul the identity of people, Mendoza and Mendoza.” “It is a setback of the rights of the original peoples in Argentina, it is racist, denialist and anti-constitutional,” she concluded.



