Mendoza, Tucumán, San Luis and Corrientes voted: high turnout and expectation for the results

The elections in four provinces of the country ended this afternoon and there was expectation for the start of the vote count, in order to know the result of the visit to the polls. In Tucumán and San Luis, citizens went to vote this Sunday to define their next governors.

Meanwhile, in Mendoza the provincial primaries were held to define the candidates who will compete on September 24. In Corrientes, for its part, provincial legislators were elected.

Mendoza

The province of Mendoza closed the elections for the primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory elections (PASO), to which the citizens were summoned to elect the candidates for governor and vice, 19 senators and 24 provincial deputies, mayors and councilors of 11 cities.

The PASOs were held with a voter turnout of around 70%. In this instance prior to the general elections on September 24, which will already have the candidates and final lists of each of the electoral alliances, the Single Paper Ballot system was used, a tool that has already been applied in municipal elections. last April 30.

On a day marked by low temperatures, which reached -7°, The elections in the province took place with total normality, although with little attendance.

Elections in Corrientes: Valdés celebrated the triumph of the ruling party before knowing the data

Together for Change is presented in Mendoza divided into two separate coalitions, although Cambia Mendoza has the advantage of having received official support from the national parties of the main opposition alliance.

The pro-government front Cambia Mendoza, which is part of JXC, is waging a bid between two radicals: former governor and current senator Alfredo Cornejo (accompanied by Hebe Casado) and Luis Petri (with Patricia Giménez).

The results of the PASO Elections in Mendoza

Vice President of the National Chamber of Deputies, Omar de Marchi (PRO), competes abroad with the label “La Unión Mendocina” in formula with Daniel Orozcoafter refusing to fight the inmate with Cornejo.

Peronism (Frente Elegí) also has an internal one with the candidacies for governor and vice president of Guillermo Carmona-Liliana Paponet, Omar Parisi-Lucas Ilardo, Nicolás Guillén-Lorena Martín and Alfredo Guevara-Patricia Galván.

The Unity Left Front appeared in the dark room with two formulas: Lautaro Jiménez and Noelia Barbeito (PTS) against Víctor da Vila and Nadya Ortiz Gazzo (Partido Obrero). Finally, the Green Party was presented with the pre-candidacies of Mario Vadillo for governor and Emanuel Fugazzotto for vice.

In addition to putting the governor and vice formula at stake, six senators and eight deputies will be elected for the First electoral section, five senators and six deputies for the Second electoral section, four senators and five deputies for the Third electoral section, and four senators and five deputies for the Fourth electoral section.

The results of the elections in Tucumán

saint Louis

With a participation of 70% of the electoral roll San Luis held elections in which 418,689 citizens were empowered to elect 162 positions, among which are those of governor and lieutenant governor; 17 municipalities with their respective deliberative councils; 21 deputies and five provincial senators, in elections that will be held through the Lema de Lemas system, reinstated last year.

Yes ok the brothers Alberto and Adolfo Rodríguez Saá did not applyplayed in favor of the two main coalitions: the official front “Union for San Luis”, with the support of the governor, Alberto, had as its main sub-motto “Celeste unit”, which presents the formula conformed by the former judge of the Superior Court of San Luis Justice Jorge Fernández together with the national senator Eugenia Catalfamo for governor and vice, respectively.

The opposition in Tucumán filed a complaint for “unusual” maneuvers in full electoral ban

On the opposite sidewalk was “Cambia San Luis”, whose main slogan “Advance” is represented by the national deputy Claudio Poggi and by the lawyer Ricardo Endeiza. On this same opposition front, the sub-motto “Multisectoral Meeting” presents Eduardo Mones Ruiz as a candidate for governor, accompanied by Marcelo Rodas for vice.

For the first time in 40 years of democracy, the left exhibited candidates for the main positions in the province of San Luis: The Left Front and the Workers Front will lead Johana Anahí Gomez and Dario Iván Amado as main candidates for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively.

In addition to electing governor and lieutenant governor for the next four years, San Luis renews in these elections five seats for senators and 21 for provincial deputies, added to 17 mayors, 38 municipal commissioners and more than 70 councilor positions. The province is one of the eight that this year renews seats for the National Senate and the National Chamber of Deputies on the same date as the presidential elections.

The Rodríguez Saá brothers exhibited their political discrepancies in a key provincial election

Tucuman

Tucumán went to the polls this Sunday to elect governor, lieutenant governor, 49 provincial legislators, 19 mayorscouncilors from each of its cities and 93 rural commissioners, after the first date of the elections was suspended by a decision of the Supreme Court.

The elections were to be held on May 14, but a precautionary measure from the Supreme Court left the elections on hold by making room for a precautionary measure against the candidacy of Governor Juan Manzur, who was going to run as running mate of his current vice president. , Jaldo.

After the challenge of Manzur’s candidacy, who decided to resign due to the suspension of the elections, Peronism is trying in these elections to assert its favoritism with Osvaldo Jaldo at the head of the ballot.

Despite the displacement of Manzur, the Frente de Todos runs as a favourite. If they win, Peronism will prolong the political hegemony it exercises in Tucumán, where it has governed since 1983, with the exception of a single democratic mandate between 1995 and 1999 that was led by the former repressor Antonio Bussi (who had already governed the province between 1976 and 1977). but as a de facto intervener).

The results of the elections in San Luis

The most competitive rival that the Frente de Todos finds at the polls will be Juntos por el Cambio, which will compete with the formula headed by national deputy of the UCR and former mayor of Concepción Roberto Sánchez, who will be seconded by the mayor of San Miguel de Tucumán, Germán Alfaro. Former President Mauricio Macri was in Tucumán last week with his candidates and the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, did the same this Thursday to close the campaign.

The liberalism of Javier Milei participates in this election at the hands of Ricardo Bussi, son of the former repressor, who leads the ticket of the Fuerza Republicana seal (the party founded by the late Bussi father) in the framework of a formula together with the provincial legislator Gerardo Bone.

The rest of the political forces that are in the dark room are the Broad Front for Tucumán (Federico Masso-Florencia Guerra), the Left Front (Martín Correa and Alejandra Arreguez), Labor Policy (Raquel Grassino and Luis Toranzo), and Nos Unite Change (Juan Coria and Liliana Guzmán).

currents

The province of Corrientes held its legislative and municipal electionsin which 15 seats of the Chambers of Deputies and 5 of the provincial Senators will be renewed.

In addition, the people of Corrientes elected other local positions such as defenders of the neighbors and conventional constituents for the reform of the Magna Carta in charge of the governor. In the capital and other cities, district councilors will also be elected.

When it comes to legislative elections, the lists of the three political fronts are headed respectively by Gustavo Canteros and Celeste Ascúa (Front of All); Pedro Cassani and Ricardo Colombi (ECO+Vamos Corrientes); Alejandro Karlen and Pedro Coquito Raimondi (Ganemos Corrientes).

The president of the Provincial Electoral Board, Gustavo Sánchez Mariño, after the closure of the schools that “an average for the entire province is 59% and a little more in the capital”, about the turnout of voters.

The official indicated that only “some small inconveniences and misunderstandings” were registered, such as the absence of some table presidents on time, as well as a complaint about the opening of a party location a few meters from a school where they voted.