Mendoza: two people died from the strong gusts of Zonda wind

two people died this Friday, July 21, due to the strong gusts of Zonda wind that took place in the province of Mendoza and that at times It exceeded 100 kilometers per hour.

In the department of Las Heras, a newsstand was blown away by the wind and fell on a man. As reported by the provincial Ministry of Security, the fatal victim was identified as Felipe David Campos Paredes, 39 years old and residing in that town, recorded the place Mrs.

Upon seeing what happened, a person called 911 but when the doctors arrived to assist him, the man had already died as a result of the blows from the sheet metal structure.

Fallen trees and damage in Mendoza.

The other case of death was in the San Martín department, and it was due to a chain accident that occurred in the Chimbas de San Martín lane.

Due to the strong gusts and the earth that circulated in the area, Visibility decreased significantly and there was an accident involving eight vehicles, which impacted one after the other.

Chain shock in Mendoza: one person died.

Due to the Zonda wind in Mendoza, the Córdoba airport “was filled” with planes

Wind damage and destruction Zonda

During the day there were a large number of fallen trees in the province, which caused damage to homes and vehicles. In addition, this caused damage to cables that caused power outages and services in different neighborhoods, the newspaper reported. The Andes.

Two well-known businesses in the province of Cuyo were damaged: in the parking lot of the Chango Más hypermarket in Godoy Cruz, some sheets fell and the Atlas circus tent was also damaged.

On Friday afternoon, the Municipality of the City of Mendoza reported that it was carrying out “assistance operations and cleaning of fallen branches, trees and leaves.” “Some 20 crews with hydro equipment, trucks and vans have mobilized throughout the capital to work on the affected sites,” they officially detailed.

AG / Gi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

