Home » Mendoza: two people died from the strong gusts of Zonda wind
Entertainment

Mendoza: two people died from the strong gusts of Zonda wind

by admin
Mendoza: two people died from the strong gusts of Zonda wind

two people died this Friday, July 21, due to the strong gusts of Zonda wind that took place in the province of Mendoza and that at times It exceeded 100 kilometers per hour.

In the department of Las Heras, a newsstand was blown away by the wind and fell on a man. As reported by the provincial Ministry of Security, the fatal victim was identified as Felipe David Campos Paredes, 39 years old and residing in that town, recorded the place Mrs.

Upon seeing what happened, a person called 911 but when the doctors arrived to assist him, the man had already died as a result of the blows from the sheet metal structure.

Fallen trees and damage in Mendoza.

The other case of death was in the San Martín department, and it was due to a chain accident that occurred in the Chimbas de San Martín lane.

Due to the strong gusts and the earth that circulated in the area, Visibility decreased significantly and there was an accident involving eight vehicles, which impacted one after the other.

Chain shock in Mendoza: one person died.

Due to the Zonda wind in Mendoza, the Córdoba airport “was filled” with planes

Wind damage and destruction Zonda

During the day there were a large number of fallen trees in the province, which caused damage to homes and vehicles. In addition, this caused damage to cables that caused power outages and services in different neighborhoods, the newspaper reported. The Andes.

Two well-known businesses in the province of Cuyo were damaged: in the parking lot of the Chango Más hypermarket in Godoy Cruz, some sheets fell and the Atlas circus tent was also damaged.

On Friday afternoon, the Municipality of the City of Mendoza reported that it was carrying out “assistance operations and cleaning of fallen branches, trees and leaves.” “Some 20 crews with hydro equipment, trucks and vans have mobilized throughout the capital to work on the affected sites,” they officially detailed.

See also  "Shangqi and Legend of the Ten Rings" new trailer Okafina Zhang Menger photo-Disney-Marvel Marvel Studio

AG / Gi

You may also like

Shakira Dominates and Celebrities Shine at the Premios...

The Rise and Fall of the 720 Film...

They tried to cross a stream with a...

Charles Leclerc, the fastest in the second free...

Ibis revolution, the Stellantis super battery that can...

Alana Lliteras Opens up About Her Experience as...

The National Palace Museum in Taiwan Unveils New...

How much did the blue dollar close this...

Taking a taxi in Roca is 20% more...

the history of Ortegoza, figure of Talleres

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy