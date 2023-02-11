On February 10, Meng Jinghui × Beixi District “Fantasy Trilogy” movie viewing session was successfully held in Beijing Emperor Film City. With the theme of “New 2023”, Meng Jinghui’s new 2023 short film “Fantasy Trilogy” will be shown to the media for the first time.

At the movie viewing meeting, the producer Gao Yixuan, the president of Beijing Investment Development, the co-producers Ye Zifeng, Liu Chang, and director Meng Jinghui joined hands with the main creative team to conduct in-depth exchanges with more than 40 media friends from real estate, cultural, film and television industries, etc. , and shared the mental journey and behind-the-scenes stories of film creation.

Anchoring the future Beixi District is 2023bring more expectations

Starting in 2023, everything will prosper, and life will return to normal frequency. As a next-generation TOD super-sized city and an ideal urban habitat in the future, the development and construction of Beijing Investment Development·Beixi District project is full of futuristic sense, which makes Beixi District successfully “break the circle” of the real estate field, with far-sighted internal planning and The development of environmental resources will bring better services to communities and cities. The innovative presentation of “Fantasy Trilogy” with director Meng Jinghui is also a pioneering attempt in Beixi District. The core resonance makes real estate and drama perfectly combined, and unlocks the ideal life realm of the next-generation city for the audience.

It is understood that the “Fantasy Trilogy” consists of three short films: “Astronaut”, “Traveling in My Room”, and “Love Awakens”. Home and future imagination. The surreal picture style and multiple expression techniques vividly depict many future urban scenes and interpret the understanding of futuristic homes. Whether it is the outline of the spatial scale or the insight of the emotional scale, “Fantasy Trilogy” accurately conveys the beautiful concepts of “home” and “city” in Beixi District to the audience, arousing strong emotional resonance from the audience.

imagine the future Continue to create greater creations in urban waves

During the movie viewing session, Director Meng Jinghui had an in-depth conversation with Gao Yixuan, President of Beijing Investment Development, on the film creation process and the next-generation lifestyle.

Regarding the original intention of creation, director Meng Jinghui shared his unique artistic insights: “growth” and “future” are the spiritual core that Beixi District needs to express, and Beixi District has given the creative team a very broad space to play. Therefore, in this space, we have built a fantasy and poetic “landscape” starting from literature and poetry.

President Gao Yixuan further described the deep meaning of the film from the development concept of Beixi District. He pointed out: “Beixi District has been exploring new development models and in-depth research and judgment on the needs of the times. We will create a strong link between scene creation and content creation, create a surreal lifestyle through super scenes, and bring it back to life.”

Whether it is artistic creation or urban management, Director Meng Jinghui and President Gao Yixuan have the same ideal resonance. Director Meng Jinghui believes: “Life is actually super wonderful. This cooperation with Beixi District is a beginning and a promise. In the future, we will show a super wonderful future life through poetry, imagination and more stories.”

President Gao Yixuan believes that urban construction and operation is a bigger creation. In addition to “hard value”, real estate should also provide more “emotional value” for life. By linking various high-quality content resources and lifestyle resources, we can create a better future together. Future life experience is also the focus of continuous investment in key projects such as Beixi District and Tangu.

It is understood that “Fantasy Trilogy” is another tribute to future life in Beixi District following the “Imagination of Future Home” artist group exhibition, and it also represents Beixi District’s continuous insight into beautiful urban life.

On February 11, the “Fantasy Trilogy” customer viewing meeting was held in Beijing Emperor Film City. At the same time, the series of films were simultaneously premiered online on the official video account of Beixi District.