Mengjinyuan gold wedding jewelry is popular, young people preparing for marriage become the main consumers_TOM News

With the rise of Generation Z, how to meet the needs of the new generation of main consumers is a topic of the times for brands. Focusing on the gold jewelry industry, the national brand Mengjinyuan has actively gained insight into market demand, innovated and made breakthroughs from multiple dimensions such as concept and design, and launched national trendy wedding gold jewelry, which can be worn every day at weddings, and submitted a report to the industry and Generation Z consumers. A satisfactory answer sheet.





recently,Dream Gold GardenThe newly launched wedding gold jewelry, happy event, small happiness series, which has the characteristics of value preservation and inheritance, wedding commemoration, daily commuting, etc., has aroused heated discussions in consumption as soon as it comes out. Many consumers have planted grass on various media platforms. Dai has met the needs of many consumers and brought new topic traffic to the brand.

According to relevant data, although the number of marriage registrations in my country is decreasing, the market consumption scale has not declined.The report “Insight into China‘s Gold Jewelry Market Trend in 2022″ pointed out that in the past, the decision to buy wedding jewelry was mainly made by parents and elders, but now it is the newlyweds who decide to buy: young people aged 18 to 35 are the main decision makers in the wedding consumption scene. This change also has a profound impact on the marketing strategies of gold jewelry companies. As far as the current situation is concerned, wedding gold products on the market have a high degree of homogeneity, limited wedding scenes, traditional and conservative design concepts, etc., making jewelry purchased with a lot of money often become “souvenirs” after the wedding, which is not in line with what young consumers want It is far from the aesthetic pursuit of self-expression such as new ideas, trends, and individuality.

Mengjinyuan’s new product Happy Events·Little Happiness series breaks through the traditional positioning of marriage and love, and captures the new needs of young people’s “happy accessories”. With the theme of “Because of you, three lives are lucky”, it is renewed and iterated Elegant ginkgo elements create a classic symbol of the brand’s wedding and protect the tough and eternal happiness of the couple.





It is understood that Mengjinyuan’s new products cover necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets, bracelets and other styles; the design elements are mainly ginkgo, love, and circle; the style direction focuses on happy marriage, elegance and refinement; Sand, filigree, wire drawing and other processes, while adopting the patented technology of Mengjinyuan solderless welding, the purity of gold is higher, no solder is added, and it is more comfortable to wear.

Mengjinyuan answers the theme of marriage with young thinking and trendy aesthetics, and creates “trendy” trendy wedding gold jewelry with external design and meaningful inner meaning, which breaks the impression of traditional wedding jewelry in the hearts of the public, and makes young people feel the importance of joy in life. Moment, better realize the wish in the heart, enjoy the joy surrounded by happiness, the gorgeous sense of gold and the exquisite sense of craftsmanship fill the ritual sense of important moments in life.

In addition, in addition to meeting the individual needs of young consumers for wedding gold jewelry, the Mengjinyuan Happy Events Pro Little Happiness series is also an important measure for the brand to cater to the consumption scene that pleases oneself. With the diversified and simple design style, the wearable scene of the product expands beyond the wedding and daily life. The blessing of “good luck” with fashion attributes not only caters to the ideas of young people who are married and ready to marry to please themselves and improve their self-happiness, but also attracts a group of urban white-collar workers and mature women to unlock new fashions.





Under the proposition of a younger market, Mengjinyuan, a Chinese high-purity precision gold jewelry expert, through continuous exploration and inheritance of China‘s excellent traditional wedding culture, created the Happy Events Small Happiness series. On the one hand, the brand is based on the emotional value of young consumers’ marriage. , a breakthrough attempt to understand the needs of young consumers, making wedding gold more suitable for the preferences of young Chinese people; Feel “understood” and “catering” to realize the emotional transmission of the product.





Different life stages correspond to different consumption scenarios, and customers of different age groups also have different jewelry needs. It is very important to recommend suitable products in suitable consumption scenarios. Understanding different consumption scenarios can help brands formulate marketing strategies better .For Mengjinyuan, the consumption of gold jewelry is no longer limited to the product itself, but cultural and spiritual additions are given to consumers, so that everyone can enjoy the beauty of gold jewelry while gaining physical and mental pleasure. The national brand is crafted with exquisite craftsmanship, and the Mengjinyuan Happy Events·Little Happiness series redefines the high-end wedding gold jewelry in China, and also provides more choices for wedding gold jewelry for the new generation of consumers.



