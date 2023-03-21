Behind the scenes of the Mother of All fashion week show and the menopause panel that preceded it. T: Orit Panini / T panel: Or Gefen

Kornit Fashion Week in Tel Aviv added three letters to its official name this year: FAC – which stands for Fashion Agenda Community. The agenda attached to the display of Mother of All is the agenda that interests me the most in recent years: Menopause and how to bring it to the front (Gwyneth Paltrow took it upon herself to make him sexy but I’m not Gwyneth).

The exhibition was sponsored by Simidona 6.5 mg (a medicine of plant origin containing 6.5 mg of black cohosh, without hormones and without a prescription to alleviate various symptoms of menopause. You can read more here for those who are relevant to it. Don’t forget that this is a medicine and you should consult the consumer leaflet before the use) and was preceded by a female panel that moderated Galit Gutman And the gynecologist was staying there Dr. Ronit Almog, Orna Datz andEinat Ehrlich. Einat, Orna and Galit also represented most of the women: those for whom age and its effects catch them by surprise and those for whom this is exactly the Olympics they were preparing for.

Menopause is a change, not a disease

For your convenience and for the benefit of everyone who is/will be looking for information about menopause, here is the summary of the panel:

Galit Gutman opened with the numbers:

– By 2030, there will be 1.2 billion women in the world experiencing menopause and 47 million will join the celebration every year.

– 41% of women aged 45-60 experience age-related symptoms.

– Of the group of women experiencing symptoms, 42% are very disturbed and 20% suffer moderately (or have a tendency to suffer quietly).

And for the conversation:

Dr. Ronit Almog: “Menopause is a transition from the age of fertility to the next stage. Today we live more than a third of our lives after the fertility phase, we are talking about women in their prime. The symptoms can appear already in the premenopause phase: hot flashes, irritability, memory loss, depression, vaginal dryness, bone density loss, heart health loss. It is important to be aware because there is something to do.’

Galit Gutman: “Speaking of nervousness, let’s move on to Orna.”

Orna Datz: “One day I woke up and wanted to murder people. I said to myself, it’s not bad, I’ll spend some time in prison and they’ll let me go for good behavior. Suddenly you wake up at three in the morning as if the night is over. I didn’t know that all this was related to menopause and I keep myself knowing and aware. I told myself that it would pass and only later did I realize that there are treatments and medications and that there is such a thing as a hormonal profile.”

Dr. Almog: “It’s important to remember that this is not a disease.”

Einat Ehrlich: “I came prepared. I did my homework, looked at my sister and friends and realized that the code name is estrogen.”

Dr. Almog: “The emphasis is that we have options: there is nothing to do, hormonal treatment is the most effective. Today it is possible to give treatment in low doses and it has advantages in protecting the heart and the quality of life. Everyone can choose the treatment that suits them best and will improve their quality of life. For those who cannot receive hormone therapy, there is a medicine of plant origin that is considered safe and in a certain dose is without a prescription. The most important thing is not to be ashamed and talk about it with a doctor. The women – if you are afraid of hormones, they will find you a non-hormonal treatment. Women are ashamed to talk about vaginal dryness and there is a very simple and specific solution to it.”

Einat Ehrlich: “And let me add: movement and nutrition. There is a lot to do, everyone has to choose what suits them.’

Orna Datz: “When does it go away?”

Galit Gutman: “At the end, Orna, at the end, when it’s all over.”

Dr. Almog: “The most common symptom is hot flashes. It used to be thought that it lasted three years, today they are talking about seven.’

Galit Gutman: “The most important thing is not to be ashamed. I recently sat at dinner with girlfriends in my sixties and with our men and I asked them about it and they gave me a kind of look of “we don’t talk about it, and certainly not around men.” to get out of it – and not that I’m such an example of happiness on a daily basis – or a burst of nerves. Of course the first to hear about it was my partner.’

Dr. Almog: “By the way, men have their menopause too.”

Galit Gutman: “We need to remember that we are not alone and that we are here for many years to come.”

Einat Ehrlich: “And a word to the young women who think it has nothing to do with them – it comes in a second.”

My conclusions from six years of pre-menopause:

1. They talk all the time about hot flashes as the most common symptom, but from what I see with myself and my friends, what is most common (I know, I know, it’s not considered a statistic) is the nerves. Suddenly you run out of patience, ran out. And it makes sense, because estrogen is what made us patient and helpful. So if you suddenly feel more nervous than usual, it could be a sign that the world needs to start being less annoying.

2. Don’t suffer in silence and don’t be ashamed to talk about it, of course with friends but also with the gynecologist, because there are many options for relief and everyone, no matter what their set of beliefs or their approach to health, can find something suitable that will make it easier for them – sometimes also understand that Phase and it will pass is something that can help (there are also groups on Facebook, I’m in it).

3. No matter how and with what you choose to deal with it, if at all, you should understand relatively early that there are some things that we will have to change in life and the most important of which is to start moving, sleep properly and eat in an age/body-appropriate way (more full explanations and details in the post that included an interview with Karin Kider) .

Humans couldn’t have evolved to this point without the strength of women in menopause

(Reading recommendation: The book The Menopause Manifesto: Own Your Health with Facts and Feminism by Dr. Jen Gunter)

For every women: Your awesomeness is unrelated to your estrogen

(the dedication at the beginning of the book)

