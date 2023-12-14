Men’s fashion rises to 15 billion in revenues (+5%) and is growing faster than the sector

Listen to the audio version of the article

Made in Italy men’s fashion will close 2023 with revenues of around 15 billion euros (11 billion if only clothing and accessories are considered), recording an increase of 5% compared to last year. A performance that exceeds that of the sector average: «Italian fashion, extended to related sectors such as jewelery and glasses, will close the year with revenues of 103 billion euros, up 4% compared to 2022», explained Carlo Capasa, president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion. If revenues, overall, recorded a setback in September (-7.2% compared to September 2022), the driving force comes from exports: «In 2023 it will rise by 5% to over 90 billion euros despite the difficult moment on a geopolitical level, with two wars on the doorstep of Europe and the real estate crisis in China.” In the first 9 months of the year, exports rose by 6.3%, driven by the related sectors (glasses, jewellery, costume jewelery and beauty) which recorded a +16 percent. The trade surplus is also positive, which in the first eight months of 2023 grew by 2.4 billion over the same period in 2022 and according to estimates it will close the year at over 40 billion euros.

The difficult predictions for 2024

Capasa commented on the data on the occasion of the presentation of the next Milan men’s fashion week, scheduled from 12 to 16 January 2024 with 74 events of which 22 fashion shows dedicated to the men’s collections for autumn winter 2024. The men’s fashion week – which following the Pitti fair, in Florence – will open a year that is difficult to interpret: «We don’t make predictions – continues Capasa – because there are so many unknowns. I think, in any case, that we will make some small steps forward. Fashion has also shown us in the past that it is able to respond to moments of crisis better than other sectors.”

The men’s fashion calendar with 74 events

The first response comes from the brands that populate the calendar. Opening the fashion week will be Stone Island, a brand now part of the Moncler group which has never shown on the catwalk before and has chosen Milan for its debut on the catwalk: «The Milan men’s fashion week offers us the context in which to bring together our community and share the new Stone Island Manifesto, which speaks to the unique heritage, values ​​and mission of this iconic brand”, said Robert Triefus, CEO of Stone Island.

There will be no shortage of returns such as that of Fendi, which showed in Florence in June, and Gucci, which after years resumes presenting the men’s collection with a dedicated fashion show. «An important choice – says Capasa – because we know how to do men’s fashion in Italy better than everyone else». And, again: Armani, Prada, Fendi, JW Anderson, Tod’s, Zegna. «An event that is followed all over the world by 13 million streaming users», concludes Capasa.

In 2023 in Milan 160 million from women’s fashion weeks alone

A key event also for the city of Milan which, according to Confcommercio estimates, benefits from significant related activities. The data, available only for the women’s fashion weeks, which are larger than the men’s, show an impact of 70 million euros for the February fashion week to which are added the «88 million euros for the September women’s fashion week , which brought a 25% increase in visitors to the city”, explained Alessia Cappello, councilor for economic development and labor policies of the Municipality of Milan. Numbers in hand, therefore, almost 160 million a year which, adding the two menswear events, could rise to 200 million.