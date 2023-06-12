Men’s fashion, the Sole 24 Ore special between the export boom and the green revolution

Listen to the audio version of the article

We publish a preview of the opening piece of the special Men’s Fashion on newsstands on June 13 as an attachment to the Sole 24 Ore

Italian fashion, and especially men’s fashion, has turned the buoy of 2022 with many “plus” signs, pushed by the post-Covid wind that has stimulated travel, events, dinners and parties, and therefore purchases of clothes, shoes and bags . Pitti Uomo opens with a smile, the most important men’s fashion fair in the world which from today to 16 June presents, at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence, the 2024 spring-summer collections of 825 brands, 41% foreign, and awaits at least 15,000 buyers (plus thousands of other insiders). China and Russia remain the “special observers”, both for the political dynamics and for the purchasing strategies. According to Confindustria Moda estimates, the Italian men’s fashion industry (which aggregates clothing in fabric and leather, knitwear, shirts and ties) closed the year exceeding 11.3 billion in turnover (+20. 3% on 2021) and, above all, by recovering and improving pre-Covid levels: compared to 2019, the increase in sales is 1.2 billion, a value that incorporates the increase in prices linked to raw materials, energy, transport and inflation.

Driven by exports thanks to the United States

Exports were the driving force (+24.8% to almost 8.3 billion), accounting for 73% of turnover: Italian men’s fashion is increasingly appreciated across the border, with the United States a true superstar country capable of mark +68.6%, reaching 858 million euros. Before the USA are Switzerland, with its nature of distribution platform, France and Germany.

2022 also saw imports of men’s fashion skyrocket (+43.9% to almost 5.8 billion), so much so that the trade balance fell to 2.5 billion (-115 million). In the first two months of 2023, exports continued to grow (+21%), mortgaging another positive year for Italian companies; the same upward trend continues for imports (+24.6%). But it’s just when things are going (quite) well, that you have to think about improving. The first terrain on which fashion needs to do so is that of sustainability, which up to now has been tackled more on the marketing front than on the production-distribution one, and which is on the eve of major changes capable of redistributing the cards.

The fashion sector to the green challenge

As the economist Marco Ricchetti, who has been analyzing the fashion sector for years, explains, the forthcoming European directive on greenwashing will impose the transition from a system dominated by voluntary choices to a system of stringent rules that embrace the information to be provided to the consumer, the requirements necessary to be certified, the type of certification “admitted”. And these rules will apply to all companies, even if there are safeguards and more flexible conditions for small and medium-sized enterprises. The risk therefore is that the “small” ones, who have no resources to make investments, will be cut off from the market, and that the gap between large and small will widen even more.