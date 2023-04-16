Home » Men’s non-no model of the same period and Akihabara tour[Sousuke Ogata blog]
Hello ~,, it’s spring. It’s a good day for a walk in the sunshine.

It seems that pollen is hard in spring, but I don’t have hay fever, so I like spring. However, I’ve been suffering from rough skin recently due to the influence of pollen.

The cherry blossoms may have fallen by the time the blog is published, but have you been able to see the cherry blossoms this year? I want to purify my mind by eating delicious food and chatting while watching beautiful cherry blossoms! I want to go strawberry picking too!

It’s warm, so I want to go out a lot.

The other day, Kazuma Anzai, an exclusive model from the same generation, invited me to be the first guest in the extra edition of “Bocchikyo”, and I went to Akihabara to hang out!

Akihabara is a familiar place, but I went to a maid cafe and a retro game arcade that I was not so familiar with!

I was nervous about going to a maid cafe for the first time, but it was a lot of fun!

It was a very rich time with games and pilgrimage! Akihabara at night is beautiful!

I had Yasuki Kasagawa accompany me as a photographer, and I had some cool pictures taken, so it was a very satisfying day!

Details are on Anzai’s blog, so please check it out!

I want to go somewhere again!

