Mercado Libre distributors ask for an increase and the service suffers

More than 60 Mercado Libre distributors protested, among other requirements, the lack of responses from the companies, which provide door-to-door outsourced service, to the request for an increase in billing that they perceive as monotributistas.

For this reason the delivery service is resentful within the city of Córdoba and the provincial interior. The inactivity and the lack of responses triggered the stoppage, said the delivery men who took to the streets to ask for improvements in working conditions.

The workers reported that since August 1 they asked the companies for a 35% increase in salary to the basic salary they receive. And reassign the percentage value to the towns of the interior.

They explained that they receive a daily amount of 13,500 pesos and stated that the Business Chamber of Logistics Operators (CEDOL) granted the 26.7% increase.

The dealers ask, among other points, a 35% increase in the basic amount they receive. (Ramiro Pereyra/LaVoz)

As a result of the measure of force, the companies increased to 18 thousand pesos per day and now they request that this amount be the same for everyone.

In addition, the delivery people complained about the excessive number of packages: they ask that they not exceed 40 in the interior of the province, and that they do not exceed 50 packages in the capital Córdoba.

Since “the excess of the same does not guarantee the state of conservation that the buyer of products deserves. Also respect the Mercado Libre protocol regarding the delivery schedule (not to exceed 6:00 p.m.) and respect the loading schedule at the plant since if the loading is delayed, it is unlikely to finish the delivery ”, they stated.

They also require companies to receive them to resolve labor issues, something that has already been repeatedly requested orally – the delivery guys point out – and this causes general malaise among the drivers.

They also request the reinstatement of a worker who was laid off and ask to ensure his permanence until the cause is resolved.

“He was expelled without cause or reason or administrative summary. They did not even give him a note stating the reasons for his expulsion. He has been without work for two and a half months and we all have families to feed, ”said Fabián Mancini, one of the self-summoned delivery men who works with the Epsa company.

“It does not give us the pocket”

The delivery men took to the streets to ask for better working conditions (Ramiro Pereyra/LaVoz)

The workers argue that for 90 days they have been trying to maintain a dialogue through notes made by legal means with the employer. “The problem is also inflation, we are all suffering and the increase is not reflected in our pockets,” Mancini warned.

In addition, he said that they put all the capital at risk, including the vehicle. “In outsourcing, each one keeps his part and the worker is left with very little. And he is the one who has the risk on the street. They give us coins. If the truck breaks down, the pocket does not give to continue with the service”, affirmed Mancini.

At the same time, he expressed that they do not have any union entity that supports them. “We try to continue with all the corresponding legal steps and it is not really causing any harm to anyone. We want to work the same as everyone else, but we want to do it in a dignified way”, argued the delivery man.

He also advanced that although there is a basic need, the distribution “goes to the background.” “We need a solution. We have no intention of causing harm to anyone,” he clarified.

And he affirmed that the companies do not offer them any momentary solution. That is why they will continue with the measure “until someone in charge talks with us and realizes that what we are asking for is serious, it is not a joke. We want to reach an agreement that works and that works for all of us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

