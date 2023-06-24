Mercedes-Benz includes artificial intelligence (AI) in its vehicles

Mercedes-Benz globally is expanding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and, recently, its integration into the voice control of its vehicles was announced. With the addition of ChatGPT it is expected to further improve voice control through the MBUX Voice Assistant, the “Hello Mercedes” will be even more intuitive.

This use of artificial intelligence is available in the United States and can be accessed through the Mercedes Me application or directly from the vehicle using the voice command “Hello Mercedes”. (via MBUX infotainment system). This integration is being done through Azure Open AI Service.

Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX voice assistant is already known for being intuitive and for its wide range of commands. This system will now be complemented by ChatGPT. While current voice assistants are limited to predefined tasks and responses, ChatGPT takes advantage of its extensive linguistic model to improve natural language understanding and increase the topics on which to respond.

Mercedes-Benz combines the best of both worlds, enhancing the validated data of the MBUX voice assistant with the more natural dialog format of ChatGPT. Soon, those who ask the voice assistant for details about their destination, to suggest a new cooking recipe or to answer a complex question, will receive a more complete answer, without taking their hands off the wheel or their eyes off the road.

Mercedes-Benz guarantees data privacy



Working with Microsoft enables the integration of ChatGPT in Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Through the Azure OpenAI Service, Mercedes-Benz is taking advantage of OpenAI’s large-scale generative AI models combined with Azure’s enterprise-grade security, privacy and reliability capabilities. Mercedes-Benz retains full control over background IT processes.

The collected voice command data is stored in the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud, where it is anonymised. Data protection is a top priority for Mercedes-Benz. The company protects all data from tampering and misuse.

Mercedes-Benz offers customers the opportunity to test the latest technologies in their vehicles as early adopters. The US-focused program is expected to last three months. In this way Mercedes-Benz developers will obtain useful information on specific requests, which will allow them to set precise priorities in the development of voice control.





