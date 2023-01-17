With 27 anniversaries scheduled led by toasts for the 230 SL “Pagoda” and first C-Class, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz calendar is particularly full of celebrations. The German manufacturer’s many birthdays linked to classic cars and sporting achievements kicked off in the first two decades of January with the 40th anniversary of Jacky Ickx and Brasseur’s triumph in the Paris-Dakar on a Mercedes-Benz 280 GE, and will end next December 23 with best wishes for the first 70 years of the Mercedes-Benz 220 Coupè.

Also in January, the house of the star is preparing to celebrate the victory of Rosqvist/Wirth in the women’s classification of the Monte Carlo Rally on the Mercedes-Benz 220 SE and therefore the speed record (432.7km/h) established on 28 January 1938 by Rudolf Caracciola on the Frankfurt-Darmstadt motorway; a record that remained unbeaten for 79 years. February celebrates the quarter century of the first A-Classes with standard ESP and the birth (25/02/1928) of the official driver Herrmann, while the period 4-14 March coincides with the 30th anniversary of the presentation of the 500 GE V8 at the Geneva Motor Show. In the same period of time and again at the Swiss event, Mercedes introduced the CLK Cabriolet and the E 55 AMG Estate 25 years ago, while the important debut of the 230 SL (W 113) dates back to 60 years ago (March 14-24) . Known as the “Pagoda”, the car was the first sports car in the world with a safety body and well ahead of its time, it was also the Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft; first operational automobile in the United States at the Chicago World‘s Fair, where it was exhibited between May 1 and October 31, 1893.

The watershed date was then 10 May 1993 with the arrival of the first Mercedes-Benz C-Class (202 series) which initiated the new nomenclature for all the following models. The day of July 2 rewinds the time tape to the beginning of the twentieth century when in 1903, Camille Jenatzy won the Gordon Bennett race in a private Mercedes-Simplex which had 60hp less than the 90hp of the racing car, which was in turn damaged by fire and therefore unusable. The Mercedes summer will also be enlivened by the celebrations for the three world records and the nine class records conquered in Nardò, by the 190 E 2.3-16 (W 201) between 13-21 August 1983. At the end of the same month but in 1963 , Eugen Böhringer and Klaus Kaiser won the Spa-Sofia-Liège Rally at the wheel of the Mercedes-Benz 230 SL.

September promises to be particularly rich in anniversaries thanks to the 70th anniversary of the “Ponton” 180 sedan and the 100th anniversary (on 9 September) of the victory on the Monza circuit

signed Benz Tropfen (the world‘s first mid-engined racing car). The two events are joined by the 30 years of C 36 AMG, E 36 AMG, E 60 AMG, SL 60 AMG, and the debut 20 years ago of the SLR McLaren. September 12, 1898 is the day in which the Daimler “Phoenix car” debuted (the first with a four-cylinder engine) and the Stuttgart company will also commemorate the 60th anniversary of the presentation of the Mercedes-Benz 600 (W 100) at the International Motor Show Frankfurt car.

In October, Mercedes-Benz will celebrate 25 years of the S-Class 220 series and 95 years of the brand’s first car with an 8-cylinder engine (the Nürburg 460). November 1st commemorates the 25th anniversary of Mika Häkkinen’s victory at Suzuka, which allowed the Finn to become Formula One world champion. Also on the same day, Team West McLaren-Mercedes won the constructors’ championship. On 19 November, glasses raised for the coupe belonging to the 114 series (“Stroke/8”) introduced in 1968 while on 22 December there will be the celebrations for the 110 years of two world records set in Brooklands, from the modified version of “Blitzen- Benz” L.G “Cupid” Hornsted.