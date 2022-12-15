Home Entertainment Mercedes towards 2023: “Here is our luxury strategy”
At Mercedes-Benz Italia, we are summing up a certainly particular year which, however, also marked – and opened up – new strategies and horizons. Nothing could be more true: “Transforming difficulties into opportunities”, in a world, the automotive one, on the difficult path of the transition to electric power. In our video interview President Radek Jelinek speaks. “We have made the luxury strategy our own – he explained – where, however, the word “luxury” does not have an aggressive and redundant meaning. On the contrary. Our product portfolio is refocusing towards what is, by choice, its reference range. A strategy that redefines positioning, products and sales model, increasingly placing the customer at the center of attention. This new ‘luxury experience’ also passes through the contractual transformation of the relationship with our partners and an unprecedented distribution model, which provides for price uniformity throughout the territory. In this change, our network will continue to represent the heritage of value and professionalism that underpins the success of our brand”. More than 12 innovations are expected for 2023, all with a single common denominator: electrification.

