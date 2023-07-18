MERCENARY – release of new single “Heart Of The Numb” ft. Matt Heafy

Formed in Aalborg, Denmark, MERCENARY capture the unique blend of Scandinavian melancholy, melody and aggression. On September 22, 2023 the band will release their new work “Soundtrack To The End of Times”.

The album’s lead single is the haunting ‘Heart of the Numb’ featuring TRIVIIUM vocalist Matt Heafy, which proves that death metal doesn’t always need fast-paced riffs and thunderous blast beats.

Guitarist Jakob Mølbjerg comments: “It’s a great pleasure to finally reveal something about our new album ‘Soundtrack for the End Times’ which will be released on September 22nd! In all honesty, we feel like this monster of an album is our darkest and heaviest work yet, reimagining all the hallmark elements of the Mercenary sound: huge, soaring choruses that will grab and pierce your soul, bone crushing riffs and punishing drums that will stomp you into the ground, and stellar leads that will bring you back to faith in the beauty of your shattered existence. All wrapped up in a crisp, powerful production from our master of all trades, Mr. Martin Buus, and a huge, crushing, world-class mix by Jacob Hansen.

Get a taste of the delicious darkness that is our new single “Heart of the Numb” with none other than one of our biggest supporters ever, Mr. Matt Heafy of Trivium! We’ve been in touch for years and we were fortunate that he agreed to back this song and despite his busy schedule found the time to contribute some heavy-hitting killer vocals. We are very grateful for that!

Quoting Matt Heafy:

“The world has always been familiar with the sounds and styles of metal from Sweden, Norway and Finland, but one country that has an equally important – but unique – style is Denmark. Denmark has produced countless amazing bands in recent years, but one of the most iconic Danish metal bands that sounds Danish metal through and through is Mercenary. Mercenary have been at the forefront of developing their own special blend of metal for years. When I hear Mercenary, I hear Denmark. i listen to metal The way Mercenary presents their own special brand of music is extraordinary. You all have to check out this band.”







Tracklisting:

Burning in Reverse

Heart of the Numb (Feat. Matt Heafy)

Where Darkened Souls Belong

Through this Blackened Hatred

Anthem for the Anxious

A Darker Path

Become the Flame

From the Ashes of the Fallen

Black Heart, Dead Tissue

Black Blood Soil

Beyond the Waves

Lineup 2023:

Martin Buus: Lead guitar

René Pedersen: bass & vocals

Martin Nielsen: Drums

Jakob Mølbjerg: Guitar

