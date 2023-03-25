Fourth full-length album “What You Stand To Lose” about the phases in the grieving process: denial, fear, regret, nostalgia, acceptance and hope. Out June 30th via SBÄM Records and Double Helix Records

produced by Bill Stevenson and mixed by Jason Livermore.



“This song is about coming to terms with the fact that the person you’re in love with isn’t in love with you anymore ist,” says vocalist/guitarist Brendan Scholz of Las Vegas-based pop-punk band MERCY MUSIC of the stunningly upbeat alt-rock single and video (“Love You/Need You”) from their forthcoming fourth album, What You Stand To Lose, out June 30th via Double Helix Records/SBÄM Records.

“There’s all the physical and mental pain that comes with it [Herzschmerz] comes along with trying to deal with it all, using it to try to get better and grow. The lyrics in the chorus were a way of summing up the things I was being told in that situation.” Bassist Jarred Cooper adds, “Brendan is a master at playing what we call ‘expensive chords’. This song is a prime example of that. It will definitely be played live as it is one of the best songs on the album in my opinion. He has strong ’90s vibes which I love.”

The new album’s title refers to the many monumental changes in Scholz’ personal life that have been “turned on its head” between this and the last album (2020’s Nothing in the Dark): “What You Stand To Lose is about from facing one of your worst fears, learning from experience and hoping that you will come out a better person on the other side,” says Scholz. Over the course of these 11 tracks, Scholz (who wrote all the songs), bassist Jarred Cooper and drummer Rye Martin mostly sound downright happy. As long as you don’t pay too much attention to the lyrics, What You Stand To Lose just sounds… fun and good and poppy. It’s not just a coincidence. This is intentional.

As the songs for What You Stand To Lose began to take shape during the writing process, the band felt that this album needed special treatment and there was only one producer in the world they knew who could help them make the album to bring to life: Bill Stevenson, known worldwide for his work with Descendents, ALL and Black Flag at the Blasting Room in Fort Collins, Colorado (longtime home of Stevenson and his studio partner Jason Livermore). Working with Stevenson in the Blasting Room on the album’s recording and with Livermore on the mixing and mastering gave What You Stand To Lose just the right amount of magic and subtle know-how it needed. Amidst angelic contoured vocals, stunning guitar solos, slick bass riffs and massive drums, the band’s surreal studio experience resonates loud and clear on What You Stand To Lose. On the album, Scholz, Cooper and Martin are simultaneously regretful (“Real”, “Undone”, “Watch Me Drown”, “Waiting to Begin”), wistful (“Found Out I’m Useless”, “Fine”, “What’s The Use”) and hopeful (“Believe In We”, “Suddenly”). Despite the uproar, What You Stand To Lose somehow belies the actual circumstances of its creation. “I like to describe Mercy Music as pop hooks with guitar solos,” says Scholz. “We’re somewhere between Superdrag, Squeeze, Samiam, Jawbreaker and Thin Lizzy.”

At the end of the day, Scholz, Cooper and Martin are just good people who care deeply about the people who depend on them – all three are devoted fathers, the latter two of very young children – and they care deeply about people too who seek solace at Mercy Music. “I want people to know that they are not alone with what they are struggling with,” says Scholz thoughtfully, “I hope they find solace in the record like I do in the records I love.” Cooper adds: “When people hear our new album, I want them to feel happy, sad, inspired and depressed. And then I want them to feel happy again. That last part is crucial.”

Following the 2020 release of Nothing in the Dark produced by Cameron Webb (Alkaline Trio/Motörhead), What You Stand To Lose is MERCY MUSIC’s fourth album since their inception in 2014 and the band sounds like them seasoned veterans they are now. After all, the inspiration of this new album has proved to Mercy Music that nothing should be taken for granted, that time should not be wasted and that there is everything in the world to lose if you don’t work together hard enough to succeed.

