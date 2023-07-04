Merlina Emerges as the Most Watched English-Language Series on Netflix

Title: “Merlina Surpasses Stranger Things as Most Watched English-Language Series on Netflix”

Despite the passage of time, there are series that manage to stay on top of success, and one of them is Stranger Things. The four seasons of this series, available at Netflix, have been acclaimed worldwide. However, in November of last year, a new series arrived on the platform and managed to exceed all expectations: Merlina.

Merlina, starring the talented Jenna Ortega, made its Netflix debut on November 23, 2022, and quickly became a phenomenon. Not only because of its captivating story, based on the iconic Addams Family character, but also because of the amazing production quality. In a short time, the series was positioned as the most watched in the history of Netflix.

It is important to note that, although Merlina was already in the TOP 10 most viewed series on the platform, it has recently reached the top position in the ranking, thanks to a change in the way statistics are evaluated. Netflix has decided to extend the evaluation period from 28 days to 91 days, with the aim of allowing more growth for each production.

With this change, the numbers speak for themselves. In its first 91 days since its premiere, Merlina has accumulated a total of 252,100,000 views, while the fourth season of Stranger Things stayed at 140,700,000.

These results position Merlina as the most watched English-language series in the history of Netflix. Globally, the Squid Game series continues to lead with 265,200,000 views.

The overwhelming success of Merlina once again demonstrates the power of attraction of a captivating story backed by quality production. Series fans are eager to find out what the future holds for this new Netflix gem and what surprises await us in the upcoming seasons.