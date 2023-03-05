Make yourself again Merlock own the shallows of crushing heaviness, only in a little more detail. Having released two EPs on their own, the Spokane, Washington trio are tackling the album format. Musically they stay at home in decidedly smothering, tastefully ponderous realms – Sludge, Doom, Stoner and Psychedelic, to name the most important ingredients. „Onward Strives Colossus“ sounds to a large extent exactly as the album title suggests.

The jack of all trades repeatedly rides through, for example in the comparatively short “Behold! The Sword Of Lock”. The US trio falls right into the sludge house, trying roasting brutality before getting lost in long instrumental passages, some psych and fine guitar gimmicks. This may not hold any big surprises in store, but it catches your eye within a very short time. The suffering singing in the last third fits the picture perfectly. In the compact “Somniloquy”, on the other hand, the soft spot for Doom comes through, only presented comparatively briefly and concisely. It takes quite a while for the track to rise out of the thicket, but it burns in within seconds.

But what Merlock can do even better are the almost endless jams on familiar motifs. Especially the concluding title track does its job really well when, after minutes of effects and distortion exercises, tough sludge emerges and the arrangement slowly but surely rolls out. The trio seems to work their way through several acts, whereby the bass-heavy rumble and the long, completely distorted solo stand out positively. The insane, angry, almost frothing “Sunnbarren” takes such designs towards complete escalation and suffers beautifully in the process.

Constant unpredictability and relentless attacks on the ongoing psych tape make “Onward Strives Colossus” a material battle. Merlock push again and again, further and further forward and reach out vigorously before they lose themselves in endless jams. The extremes are also severely overdriven and cause a headache that is actually welcome. An exciting nugget of anger emerges from the continuous loop of madness – Sludge for advanced users, whose hussar rides are always worthwhile, even with the greatest effort. Yes, you have to earn this album-length debut first, but the result speaks for itself.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 02/24/2023

Available from: Wandering Reliq

Website: www.merlocklives.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Merlocklives

Category: Magazin, Reviews