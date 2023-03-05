Home Entertainment Merlock – Onward Strides Colossus
Entertainment

Merlock – Onward Strides Colossus

by admin
Merlock – Onward Strides Colossus

(c) Merlock

Make yourself again Merlock own the shallows of crushing heaviness, only in a little more detail. Having released two EPs on their own, the Spokane, Washington trio are tackling the album format. Musically they stay at home in decidedly smothering, tastefully ponderous realms – Sludge, Doom, Stoner and Psychedelic, to name the most important ingredients. „Onward Strives Colossus“ sounds to a large extent exactly as the album title suggests.

The jack of all trades repeatedly rides through, for example in the comparatively short “Behold! The Sword Of Lock”. The US trio falls right into the sludge house, trying roasting brutality before getting lost in long instrumental passages, some psych and fine guitar gimmicks. This may not hold any big surprises in store, but it catches your eye within a very short time. The suffering singing in the last third fits the picture perfectly. In the compact “Somniloquy”, on the other hand, the soft spot for Doom comes through, only presented comparatively briefly and concisely. It takes quite a while for the track to rise out of the thicket, but it burns in within seconds.

But what Merlock can do even better are the almost endless jams on familiar motifs. Especially the concluding title track does its job really well when, after minutes of effects and distortion exercises, tough sludge emerges and the arrangement slowly but surely rolls out. The trio seems to work their way through several acts, whereby the bass-heavy rumble and the long, completely distorted solo stand out positively. The insane, angry, almost frothing “Sunnbarren” takes such designs towards complete escalation and suffers beautifully in the process.

See also  Blizzard's free masterpiece "Diablo: Immortal" July 15th national service first test-Game-Blizzard Blizzard

Constant unpredictability and relentless attacks on the ongoing psych tape make “Onward Strives Colossus” a material battle. Merlock push again and again, further and further forward and reach out vigorously before they lose themselves in endless jams. The extremes are also severely overdriven and cause a headache that is actually welcome. An exciting nugget of anger emerges from the continuous loop of madness – Sludge for advanced users, whose hussar rides are always worthwhile, even with the greatest effort. Yes, you have to earn this album-length debut first, but the result speaks for itself.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 02/24/2023
Available from: Wandering Reliq

Website: www.merlocklives.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Merlocklives

Tags: doom metal, merlock, onward strives colossus, psychedelic metal, review, sludge metal, stoner sludge

Category: Magazin, Reviews

You may also like

week preview kw 10 – wienkonzert.com

Mella Casata processes her parents’ divorce in the...

Reino Glutberg – Freilondstroß – sound sketch

The Strokes – The Singles – Volume One

OMEGA INFINITY – The Anticurrent

“Divorce Lawyer Shen Shenghan” set sail smoothly with...

Kill the Lycan, Lost in Ruin, Hope till...

LOUISA SPECHT – “Of Becoming” – mica

spotlight | dermot kennedy – wienkonzert.com

New single “HOCH”: Multi-artist David Mannhart now also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy