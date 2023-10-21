MESHUGGAH – Droppen neue Single „Neurotica“

MESHUGGAH releases new single from the Remastered 25th Anniversary Edition of their monumental album “Chaosphere” which will be released on November 10th. Will be released in 2023 via Atomic Fire Records.

The revolutionary metal pioneers MESHUGGAH are on board ‚Neurotica‘ presents a new single that will raise every headbanger’s adrenaline level. This version is the second song from the remastered 25th anniversary edition of their monumental album “Chaosphere”.

Press play and let yourself be catapulted on a relentless musical journey as soon as the track starts with its extremely energetic beat from exceptional drummer Tomas Haake. ‚Neurotica‘ is characterized by intricate and highly complex rhythms that are characteristic of MESHUGGAH and demonstrate the band’s masterful talent.

And MESHUGGAH’s creative journey in 2023 continues. The band known for pushing the boundaries of experimental metal celebrates the album “Chaosphere” that fundamentally shaped the metal landscape. On this groundbreaking album, MESHUGGAH pioneered ultra-complex rhythm patterns, massive riffs and aggressive growls, blending elements of death metal, mathcore, thrash and progressive metal, making their inimitable style breakthrough. “Chaosphere” is still an iconic album with timeless tracks like ‚New Millennium Cyanide Christ‘, ‚Corridor of Chameleons‘, ‚The Mouth Licking What You’ve Bled‘ and ‚Neurotica‘ – Songs that all became style-defining anthems in their own right.

To honor the milestone of this quarter of a century, Atomic Fire will release the sound-technically revised version of “Chaosphere” by Thomas Eberger and Sofia von Hage at Stockholm Mastering on November 10th. The album is available for pre-order on the leading streaming platforms, while hardware enthusiasts can look forward to the release in CD jewel case format with an 8-page booklet as well as vinyl collector’s editions with new, color-limited variants, each are real collector’s items. Explore all options HERE:

As anticipation builds, preparations are in full swing for MESHUGGAH’s upcoming tour, which will keep fans across the United States and Canada on the edge of their seats. The tour starts on November 21st. The North American shows will be followed by a headlining tour of Europe in March 2024, starting on March 7th in Budapest, Hungary and ending on March 28th in Cologne, Germany. On their European tour, MESHUGGAH will be supported by THE HALO EFFECT and MANTAR.

MESHUGGAH Tour 2024

Special Guests The Halo Effect, Mantar

07.03.2024 – HU – Budapest, Barba Negra ^

08/03/2024 – CZ – Prag, Forum Karlin

09.03.2024 – NL – Eindhoven, Headbangers Parade *

March 11, 2024 – DE – Wiesbaden, slaughterhouse

March 12, 2024 – DE – Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit 36

March 15, 2024 – PL – Warsaw, Stodola

03/16/2024 – DE – Berlin, Columbiahalle

17.03.2024 – PL – Krakow, Studio

March 19, 2024 – DE – Munich, Tonhalle

20.03.2024 – IT – Milan, Alcatraz

03.21.2024 – CH – Lausanne, Salle Métropole

23.03.2024 – ESP – Bilbao, Santana 27

03/24/2024 – ESP – Madrid, La Riviera

25.03.2024 – ESP – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

28.03.2024 – DE – Cologne, Palladium

^ Line up inkl. Avatar

* Festival, nur MESHUGGAH

Tickets for everyone MESHUGGAH Shows are available HERE.

MESHUGGAH is:

Jens Kidman | Life

Mårten Hagström | Guitars

Dick Lövgren | Bass

Fredrik Thordendal | Guitars

Tomas Haake | Drums

