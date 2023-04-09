have in the past year Mass her strong third work Close also brought to the stage at the legendary festival in the Netherlands. The recording now also bears witness to this Live at Roadburn.

However, this only offers half of the set list played on April 21, 2022 – If You Want Her To Be Taken, Dark Horse, Hollow and Rubedo are simply missing – which is then shortened to 37 minutes, the big, serious Achilles heel of Messa Live at Roadburn represents.

You simply notice on Konserve that the arc of suspense is uneven and ultimately released, hanging latently in the air, the four other numbers that are played remain rather selective piecemeal even through the breaks, and at least on sound carriers, from a holistic point of view, they don’t blur as a unit like that must have been the case directly on site.

Otherwise there is little to complain about. The band posing as an octet on the cover – in addition to Sara (vocals), Marco (bass), Alberto (guitar) and Rocco on drums, Giorgio (oud, duduk, saxophone), Alex (mandolin, acoustic guitar) and Samuele (synthesizers) join them ) on stage – plays in top form anyway: Suspended awakens atmospherically as an opener re-placed into the patient, solemnly evocatively striding vintage doom (which only partially gets going without the album context) Orphalese dreams of oriental music and demonstrates how smooth, effortless and atmospheric the implementation of the songs on stage works with this line-up before 0=2 jazzed up galloping rumbles and Pilgrim indulges in psychedelic heaviness.

The sound quality leaves nothing to be desired, which is why this short format, which is afflicted with blemishes, is a little unsatisfactorily frustrating and yet impressively revealing, increases the desire to finally actually be able to experience the exceptional Italian band and their 2022 album highlight live.

