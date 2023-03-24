Home Entertainment Messi and Scaloni met Gallardo and gave them a River shirt
After the match with Panama and the world title celebrations at the Monumental, Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni received a River shirt with their surnames as a gift and they met Marcelo Gallardo.

The captain and coach of the Argentine National Team obtained the gift from authorities of the Millionaire. The president was also photographed with them Jorge Brito and the vice Matías Patanian.

It is a practice that Boca also carried out, last year when Argentina played in La Bombonera against Venezuela at the end of the Qualifiers. In that occasion, Juan Riquelme gave a Xeneize shirt to Messi.

For Gallardo it was the return to the Monumental after his farewell to the club in October last year following the end of his eight-year cycle as manager.

The Doll had recently met Messi when he was invited to direct an Arab football team that faced PSG. They both gave each other a warm hug when the man from Rosario came out.

He is also linked by a close relationship with Scaloni and recently it was learned that they were in contact by message during the World Cup in Qatar. They revealed that the DT of the Selection took the Gallardo’s advice about giving the training to the players minutes before the games so that it does not leak to the press.

River also collected and gave shirts to the exRiver who came out world champions: Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, German Pezzella, Gonzalo Montiel, Exequiel Palacios and Guido Rodriguez, In addition to the goalkeeper who is still in the institution, Frank Armani.

To this call was also added John Simeon, included in the photo. Nor did they leave out Nicholas Otamendia confessed fan of the Millionaire who they want to tempt to be a reinforcement in the middle of the year.


