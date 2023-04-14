Magazine Time unveiled this Thursday, April 13, the select list that brings together the hundred most influential people of the year 2023 with the inclusion of several personalities of Latin American origin, such as the world champion Lionel Messithe actor Peter Pascalthe presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro, among others.

Joe Biden He is another of the privileged members who were part of the list published by the prestigious magazine.

Lionel Messi, among the most influential of 2023. Photo: AFP

They highlight Joe Biden’s management of climate change. Photo: AFP

The catalog also includes the Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenskato the british king Charles III and the Latino actors Salma Hayek y Pedro Pascal.

From Colombian Gustavo Petrohis Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric -who was already on this list last year- highlights his “daring” to talk about “complex issues”such as the “failure” of the anti-drug policy led by the United States.

Gustavo Petro. Photo: Ferley Ospina (Bloomberg)

The actor Pedro Pascal. Photo: Instagram | pascalispunk

“He is a leader who makes difficult decisions and learns quickly”concludes the Chilean in an article written for the American magazine.

The portrait of the Brazilian president is written by the former vice president of the United States and defender of the environment Al Gore, who hopes that Lula’s greatest impact will be on the “twin crises of climate and biodiversity”. His leadership, he says, “will be critical in this watershed decade for climate action.”

Lula da Silva. Photo: Andressa Anholete (Bloomberg)

Of the American president, the journalist of the Time Brian Bennett highlights the achievements in favor of climate changethe reduction of the cost of medicines, the historical investments in infrastructures or the approval of the first law of control of arms in a generation.

“But the irony for Biden is that many of his achievements won’t be fully felt until years after voters weigh in” in the 2024 election.

Olena Zelenska tops the leaders section

Olena Zelenska. Photo: AFP

The first lady of Ukraine occupies the first place in the leaders sectiondespite the fact that “she never asked to be the center of attention,” says another first lady of her, the American Jill Bidenwho assures that despite the fact that he never asked to be in the heart of the country at war, “he responded to the call with disinterested courage.”

In section Titansthe retired tennis player Roger Federer is surprised that Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi has maintained his “greatness” for so many years. He “dribbles like a magician and his angled passes are works of art and his concentration and anticipation are almost incomprehensible.”

Roger Federer. Photo: AFP

From the Chilean actor Peter Pascal speaks his friend of 30 years Sarah Paulson: “He’s powerful, moving, hilarious, goofy, able to hold the deepest conversations, willing to hold your hair back when you’re sick and possessing the broadest shoulders to lean on.”

The list is completed with other Latinos like the Mexican actress Salma Hayek, of which her friend Penélope Cruz highlights her “generosity, strength and sensitivity”, or her fellow activist María Herrera Magdaleno, 73, also a victim of violence -four of her eight children are missing- who “helps lead a strong movement that no one wants to join. Human rights advocates hope these efforts will put pressure on Mexican leaders to respond to the crisis.

Salma Hayek. Photo: Telam

