Messi stars in another dazzling night. Inter Miami advances to the quarterfinals in the Leagues Cup

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Lionel Messi scored another dazzling free-kick goal in his third straight brace for Inter Miami, a late equalizer before winning 5-4 against Inter Miami on Sunday. FC Dallas in a penalty shootout and qualify for the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.

Messi’s goal at 85 in the blistering Texas heat brought to mind the game-winner on his Inter Miami debut, both free-kicks in agony, dangling into the corner.

This time, the Argentine star aimed his sights from the right flank to nail an impressive left foot to the near post defended by Maarten Paes, the FC Dallas goalkeeper, in the same way as he did from the left to seal the 2-1 victory against the Mexican Cruz Azul in his debut with Inter Miami.

Inter Miami will face the winner of the crossover between Charlotte FC and Houston in the quarterfinals that will be settled on Monday.

Messi’s first goal away from Florida for his new American club came with another left-footed shot from outside the box six minutes after a pass from Jordi Alba, his former Barcelona teammate. It was initially annulled due to an advanced position, but it was confirmed after consulting the VAR.

The world champion and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has rocked the net in each of the four games he has played with Inter Miami, a total of seven goals.

FC Dallas turned the score around and led 4-2 down the stretch after Robert Taylor’s own goal in the 68th minute. But the locals returned courtesies with an own goal in the 80th minute. Marco Farfán headed the ball into his own goal after a free kick that Messi left floating in the six-yard box.

In the penalty shootout, Messi was in charge of taking the first and converted it with a shot that nestled low to his right. The balance of the shootout was the shot that Paxton Pomykal hit the crossbar on the second attempt. The Argentine Benjamin Cremaschi, who came off the bench and scored after 65 minutes, sealed the final 5-3 on penalties.