Mason Rotshild’s Metabirkins are an unauthorized copy of the Hermès Birkin bags. Which, as in the case of any other intellectual property infringement, was entitled to compensation: $133,000 in damages.

The figure is negligible for the French luxury maison (whose Birkin bags can cost tens of thousands of euros each) but the New York jury’s ruling is emblematic: the Metabirkin case, in fact, was the first to see opposing a luxury company and a creator. And above all to turn the spotlight on a dispute relating to a product that does not exist in the real world but only in the metaverse.

American artist Mason Rotshild, in December 2021, had created (and sold) Nfts inspired by Hermès Birkin bags. Calling them, moreover, Metabirkin. But before the New York court he had appealed to the first amendment – and therefore to freedom of expression – framing the Metabirkins in an artistic and non-commercial context.

After three days of waiting, the resolution: the first amendment does not shield Rothschild from the consequences that the infringement of the trademark entails. The pronunciation will set an important precedent in the relationship between fashion and the metaverse. Report that the lawyers are already thoroughly investigating in an attempt to defend the brands.