Home Entertainment Metabirkins, Hermès wins the symbolic case of counterfeiting in the metaverse
Entertainment

Metabirkins, Hermès wins the symbolic case of counterfeiting in the metaverse

by admin
Metabirkins, Hermès wins the symbolic case of counterfeiting in the metaverse

Mason Rotshild’s Metabirkins are an unauthorized copy of the Hermès Birkin bags. Which, as in the case of any other intellectual property infringement, was entitled to compensation: $133,000 in damages.

The figure is negligible for the French luxury maison (whose Birkin bags can cost tens of thousands of euros each) but the New York jury’s ruling is emblematic: the Metabirkin case, in fact, was the first to see opposing a luxury company and a creator. And above all to turn the spotlight on a dispute relating to a product that does not exist in the real world but only in the metaverse.

American artist Mason Rotshild, in December 2021, had created (and sold) Nfts inspired by Hermès Birkin bags. Calling them, moreover, Metabirkin. But before the New York court he had appealed to the first amendment – and therefore to freedom of expression – framing the Metabirkins in an artistic and non-commercial context.

After three days of waiting, the resolution: the first amendment does not shield Rothschild from the consequences that the infringement of the trademark entails. The pronunciation will set an important precedent in the relationship between fashion and the metaverse. Report that the lawyers are already thoroughly investigating in an attempt to defend the brands.

See also  Learn about the fortune in December 2022 from Ziwei Doushu (Figure)

You may also like

Bonus: Spitfire Audio Sends Clean, Rich LABS Grand...

As soon as Zhang Songwen sang, the whole...

Sportswear brand MAIA ACTIVE 2023 Valentine’s Day series...

Rhythm + action = the biggest surprise in...

Plug-in hybrids under accusation: “They pollute more than...

Qingju Music’s Zheng Runze’s new song “Revelation” has...

Luxury knows no crisis: boom for high-end jewelery...

Sportswear brand MAIA ACTIVE 2023 Valentine’s Day series...

Tencent Music is launched on Billboard Billboard’s global...

The bright moon and the sky, the blessings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy