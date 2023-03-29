US metal veterans METAL CHURCH will release their 13th studio album, Congregation of Annihilation, on May 26th via Rat Pak Records (Americas) and Reaper Entertainment (Europe). The new album marks the first release since the tragic death of legendary frontman Mike Howe in July 2021.



It is also the first album by METAL CHURCH with new vocalist Marc Lopes (ROSS THE BOSS / LET US PREY) coming on board in Summer 2022 and with the current lineup consisting of founding guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof, guitarist Rick Van Zandt, bassist Steve Unger and drummer Stet Howland. The new songs are a return to the band’s musical roots, reminiscent of the mood of the self-titled first album and The Dark. Produced by Kurdt Vanderhoof, Congregation of Annihilation is available for pre-order now in Europe in various bundle configurations: http://www.reapermusic.de

Kurdt Vanderhoof comments on the album as follows:

“This new album begins a new chapter in the legacy of the Metal Church. I really love this album. It’s a new approach for us on the one hand, but also a return to the beginnings of Metal Church as part of the New American Thrash Metal movement. This record contains some of the most aggressive songs we’ve ever recorded. I hope the fans will like it as much as we do.”

Marc Lopes adds:

“I am more than honored to be able to carry this legacy into a new era of the Metal Church. Working with Kurdt and a band that was a big influence on me growing up was a surreal experience to say the least. There was no point in me trying to imitate what was already done to perfection. So we started a new chapter with respect for the past and here we are!”

Featuring nine brand new tracks from Metal Church, Congregation of Annihilation continues to build on the iconic sound the band established over three decades ago. With intelligent lyrics, thunderous guitar riffs and Marc’s aggressive vocals, “Congregation of Annihilation” takes the band’s sonic evolution to the next level and is guaranteed to delight metal fans around the world. From the first guitar riff of album opener “Another Judgment Day” to the driving outro of album close “All That We Destroy” it’s clear that Metal Church is back and better than ever. “Congregation of Annihilation,” “Children of the Lie,” and “These Violent Thrills” showcase the sonorous songwriting that made the early Metal Church albums such fan favorites. The haunting musical opus ‘Me the Nothing’ and ‘Making Monsters’ showcase 2023’s musicality Metal Church was known for. The album also includes two bonus tracks: “My Favorite Sin” and “Salvation”.

The band’s first single is the anthemic “Pick A God and Prey” and a lyric video for the song can be seen here:

The track listing for Congregation Of Annihilation is:

1) Another Judgement Day

2) Congregation of Annihilation

3) Pick A God and Prey

4) Children of the Lie

5) Me The Nothing

6) Making Monsters

7) Say a Prayer with 7 Bullets

8) These Violent Thrills

9) All That We Destroy

10) My Favorite Sin (Bonus Track)

11) Laughter (Bonus Track Europe)

Metal Church emerged from the US West Coast metal scene of the 80s and quickly became a spearhead of the genre. After signing a deal with Elektra Records, they released two critically acclaimed albums, their self-titled album Metal Church and The Dark. With the rise of the heavy metal scene in the US, Metal Church embarked on a very successful tour with label mates Metallica. With the publications Blessing In Disguise and The Human Factor with singer Mike Howe, they took up political and social issues of the time. At a time when heavy metal bands were disappearing from the underground and becoming part of the hairband/pop fad, Metal Church stayed true to their roots. In March 2016, Metal Church reunited with Mike Howe and released their eleventh studio album XI, which peaked at #57 on the Billboard Top 200 and charted several other charts around the globe. Metal Church’s next studio album Damned If You Do was the follow-up to XI and charted numerous times around the world in 2018. Now that Marc Lopes has taken over the vocals, Metal Church is ready to open a new chapter in their impressive canon with Congregation Of Annihilation.

