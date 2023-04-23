“Metal Slug Awakening” character weapon recommendation to see if there is your natal character | World Hot Comments_China IT News

“Metal Slug Awakening” covers more than one generation of classic characters. Most of the characters in it come from mobile phones and other platforms. Derived characters or original characters join the Metal Slug camp. There are no particularly powerful characters in the game. How to use weapons, many players don’t know, so I have this articleThe most practical “Metal Slug Awakening” character weapon recommendation, see if there is your natal characterhope to help everyone.

“Metal Slug Awakening” novice players the most complete strategy tutorial guide

(The profile picture is for reference only)

The most practical “Metal Slug Awakening” character weapon recommendation, see if there is your natal character

Then in the firepower role, I suggest you choose Marco Rossi, the blond man with a white headband. The skill of this character is classic grenade throwing, but it should be noted that not all mobile game characters can throw grenades freely, but need to output according to the combination of weapons.

Marco is a very good grenade-throwing character. At the same time, his ultimate move is also very powerful. It can replace the original weapon and enter the state of double-gun shooting, which greatly increases the damage rate. If you want to experience the classic Metal Slug style, Marc is the best choice.

Of course, if you like a character with stronger continuous damage ability, you can also choose the firepower character Eva Glenn, who can create an electric energy field, so that enemies entering the scene will be continuously damaged. In addition, her big move is also very powerful, which can create a huge magnetic field and cause damage to enemies in a wider range.

If you prefer special combat roles, then I suggest you choose Tamar. Although he is not as output-oriented as a firepower-type character, his small skill wrench can control the enemy, and his ultimate move can also summon mechs for auxiliary output. In addition, his serious injury effect combined with the debuff reaction mechanism can also create a large amount of damage effect.

If you want to choose a character with a very strong combat ability among special combat roles, you can choose Fiorjelemy. Her skills are also very powerful. The small skill doll’s spiral rush and the summoning of a large number of refrigerator rains are very useful. She can also supplement the energy of her skills with the food that falls out of the refrigerator after the explosion to improve the release efficiency. Of course, if you want a more effective character, it is also very effective when carrying a grievous weapon.

If you want to choose a career that is very versatile for novices, you can choose the classic characters in the four-person group. Their small skills can have a two-stage effect, have the effect of sprinting and retreating, and can cause a certain range of fire damage. In addition, they can also use ice-type weapons to play additional chain damage effects, which is very elegant. The ultimate move is to throw an explosive barrel to cause explosion and burning damage to a large area in front of him, and create a lava field on the ground, which is very suitable for the role of fire specialization.

If you prefer a support role, then Nadia is recommended. She is a foodie girl with red twin tails, very cute, but more importantly, her skills are very good. She believes that her teammates and herself are the main support, and she can use donuts to help everyone recover blood, and the ultimate move also provides benefits. If you like being helpful and like lovable characters, Nadia can be the protagonist of your solo team or team.

In addition, there are some very good characters, such as Lila and Harlan, who are outstanding in the field of firepower and special warfare respectively. They are excellent at using a variety of massive damage shells and ice damage, and are able to take down enemies very quickly. But please note that these characters are rare with high stars, and you need to save 50 yuan to unlock them, so from the perspective of acquisition methods and training costs, a group of four may be a more suitable choice.