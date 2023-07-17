Metide – Erebos – Album Review

Methide – Erebus

Origin: Bergamo, Italy

Release: 07.07.2023

Label: Black Lion Records

Genre: Post Metal

The Mets were founded in 2018 with the aim of exploring new soundscapes and exploring musical territories. The Italians rely on atmosphere instead of clear and repetitive song structures.

On the second album erebos the post-metallers go one step further and try to describe the dark underworld in terms of sound. In the words of the band themselves: “The mythological imagery of Erebos, darkness itself, and its infernal rivers ignites allegory in an effort to trace paths through matter that is both ethereal and at the same time relatable.”

In other words: It’s going to be heavy and dark, after all it’s about nothing less than the descent into eternal darkness. Who hasn’t guessed it yet: The Mets demand the attention of their audience, you have to look elsewhere for easily digestible music.

From ear to eye

There’s always a danger with post-metallic concept albums that the music, while packed with content and allegory, isn’t particularly accessible. Also erebos falls into this category, as the album takes several listens to really take off.

Anyone who has the patience for it and is also open to doomy, but still atmospheric sound passages will love the second album by The Mets but have fun. Because the Italians have actually managed to pack their story of the descent into darkness musically strong. So the basic idea of ​​using the six songs on the album to create certain images in the minds of their listeners has really worked.

Darkness set to music

Naturally, the songs are not suitable for radio because of their length, but they shouldn’t be taken out of context anyway, but viewed as a complete work. If you still want an audio sample, you can HERE the good 9-minute number Styx listen With its combination of heaviness and relaxing passages, the song is archetypal for the sound of The Mets.

Overall, the Italians may not have picked a good release date as their sound suits the fall/winter season rather than midsummer. Musically, however, the guys from Bergamo offer everything a doomy post-metal heart desires. erebos is definitely a successful concept album for all friends of darkness well set to music.

Conclusion

The Mets record us erebos with me to the underworld. The album is extremely heavy, yet accessible enough to appeal not only to the post-metallic avant-garde, but to all types of metalheads as well. Those who can engage in this particularly somber and melancholy kind of musical storytelling will be rewarded with an exciting sound experience. 7,5 / 10

Line Up

Omar Carissimi – vocals, guitar, synths, samples

Riccardo Vaccaro – Guitars

Federico Benaglia – Bass

Antonio Cassella – drums

Tracklist

01. Acheron

02. Half

03. Styx

04. Cocytus

05. Phlegethon

06. Erebus

