In a tortuous intertwining of dates, the two main national dance festivals of this segment of summer bounce themes for reflection. If Bolzano Danza is the title of the 2022 “No Limits” billboard thinking of extreme bodies capable of unprecedented challenges, the Venice Biennale relaunches with “Boundaryless”, reaffirming the possibility of dance to approach rough themes and experimental techniques with unscrupulous freedom. In fact, however, the aim is always to indicate future ways of this art, always capable of grasping the tensions of the present, perhaps going to investigate what happens on independent scenes.

A metropolitan tribe

We hear a lot about the future when observing in Bolzano Danza the Ballet national de Marseille directed today by (La) Horde, a collective of thirty-year-old multidisciplinary artists. The institution founded by Roland Petit has transformed into a heterogeneous ensemble, in which the plurality of formations is proudly channeled into a common, even rude, metropolitan tribe energy. A tribe, however, aware of the past that has fueled his suggestions and then even dances the mathematical sequences of the Lucinda Childs Concert: and does so, perhaps, without the necessary cleanliness but with an honest and generous vitalism and corporeality. Moreover, that we should not ignore the choreography, (La) Horde reveals it precisely in the songs by his signature, such as Wheater is sweet, where physicality, erotic desire, various forms of copulation take on a compositional logic and a dynamic construction that sublimate, without frustrate, the message. Or in the extract from A room with a view, on techno music by Rone: rave party automatism, which tells the anger and disorientation of the new generations as a political manifesto whose beat reaches straight to the viewer.

A look at the Italian generation

The gaze on the new generations focuses, at the Biennale, on the winner of the first call dedicated to Italian authors launched by the director McGregor. Diego Tortelli is known for his collaborations with Aterballetto, but for Fo: No he shows up with his independent group residing in generous Munich. It is not surprising that McGregor was fascinated by his project: the idea of ​​translating the muscular and identity transformation of those who change or lose their voices into physicality. A triangulation of imposing themes that, however, struggles to find clear readability in the choreography, developed on a beat-boxing score for the usual blocks of disjointed and mechanical movements, aestheticizing at times, but expressively vacant, making everything conceptual and convoluted in the end.

