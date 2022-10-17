PARIS – “Auto shows have to reinvent themselves. They remain important to present a new car but it no longer makes sense to bring the whole range”.

This was stated by Christian Meunier, CEO of Jeep (Stellantis group), meeting the press during the Paris Motor Show. ‘The public still wants to see the product in person but the pandemic has taught us to also use virtual mode – continued Meunier – explaining that for this reason Jeep, at the Paris Motor Show, only brought the new Avenger but not cars already. presented to the market. In this context, Jeep has not yet decided whether it will participate in the Geneva Motor Show which in October 2023 will not be held in Switzerland but in Doha in Qatar.