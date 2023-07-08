Home » Mexican Actor Polo Morín Sparks Controversy with Flirty Tweet to Ricky Martin Amid Divorce Announcement
Mexican actor Polo Morín has found himself in hot water after sending a seemingly flirty message to singer Ricky Martin on social media. The incident occurred just days after Martin announced his divorce from painter Jwan Yosef, whom he married in 2018. Morín’s actions have been criticized as insensitive towards Martin’s recent breakup.

The controversy began when Morín, best known for his role in “Where there was a fire,” tweeted at Martin saying, “Hello lost.” This message was met with outrage from netizens who deemed it inappropriate given the circumstances. Many users expressed their disappointment, with comments like, “What a lack of class,” and “I have always thought that Bernardo is too good for this guy,” referring to Morín’s three-year relationship with Bernardo Abascal.

Some individuals, however, found humor in Morín’s tweet, commenting, “What’s up, lost?” and “Go ahead, little boy.” But the majority echoed their disapproval, labeling the actor’s actions as insensitive and in bad taste.

Morín quickly responded to the backlash, clarifying that his message was intended as a joke and that he has no romantic issues with Abascal. In his clarification, Morín wrote, “Let’s see… Bernardo was laughing out loud with me when I wrote that tweet, relax… And who hasn’t been in love with Ricky Martin at some point in their life? My boyfriend is not immature or jealous, we know exactly what we have… SUPPORT!”

Users eagerly awaited Martin’s response to Morín’s tweet, while also expressing their admiration for the singer. Among the comments were statements such as, “He will always be my platonic love, Ricky Martin,” and “I am deeply in love, and my PARTNER knows it. He is ‘The Love of my life’ – Ricky Martin.”

As of now, Polo Morín has not made any further statements regarding the controversy. It remains to be seen how Ricky Martin will address the incident, if at all.

