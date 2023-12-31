Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía Dies at 90

Mexican actress Ana Ofelia Murguía passes away at 90

It was reported on Sunday that the renowned Mexican actress Ana Ofelia Murguía has passed away at the age of 90. The National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (Inbal) and the Ministry of Culture confirmed the news, although the cause of her death is still unknown.

The INBAL expressed their deep sorrow at the loss of Murguía, stating that her contribution to the arts in Mexico was vital. The Ministry of Culture also recognized her “outstanding” career in theater, film, and television, expressing condolences to her family and friends.

Born on December 8, 1933, in Mexico City, Murguía had a career spanning over 40 years, during which she received numerous accolades, including three Ariel Awards for Best Female Co-Acting. She was also honored with the Golden Ariel for her overall career in 2011.

The actress, who graduated from the Inbal National School of Theater Art, had a significant impact on Mexican cinema and theater, collaborating in over 70 plays and 90 films. She was also known for voicing the character of Mama Coco in the Disney Pixar animated film “Coco.”

Murguía’s passing has left a profound mark on the entertainment industry in Mexico, and her contributions will be remembered for years to come.

