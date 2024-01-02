Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, known for “Coco”, Dies at 90

Mexican actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, known for her work in the film “Coco,” has passed away at the age of 90, the Mexican Ministry of Culture announced on Sunday. Murguía’s death has been described as leaving “a huge void” in the country’s stages by Secretary of Culture of Mexico, Alejandra Frausto.

Murguía voiced the character of Mama Coco in the 2017 animated film “Coco,” which received critical acclaim for its portrayal of Mexican culture and won the Oscar for best animated film in 2018. Her character’s role was essential to the plot, as she starred alongside Miguel, her great-grandson, in one of the film’s most pivotal moments.

The actress made her debut in 1954 and participated in numerous films throughout her career under the direction of renowned filmmakers. The National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature acknowledged her passing, stating that Murguía’s career was “vital for the performing arts in Mexico.”

Murguía was a member of the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences and an honorary member of the Spanish Film Academy. The government of Mexico has announced plans to hold a tribute in memory of the actress on January 26 at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City.

