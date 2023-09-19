Mexican Actress Angélica María Vale Hartman Reveals the Secret to Her Weight Loss Journey

Mexican actress Angélica María Vale Hartman recently opened up about her weight loss journey, revealing the struggles she faced and the treatment that finally helped her shed the pounds. At 47 years old, Vale shared how she had been on various diets for years with no success, until she found a doctor who provided the necessary hormonal treatment.

“I’ve been on the diet for years and it didn’t do anything for me, I think my doctor finally got the hormonal treatment that I had been asking for 9 years ago,” Vale explained to the press. She further expressed how hormone treatments she received after giving birth had caused her to gain weight.

Despite trying extreme measures like eating three heads of lettuce without seeing any weight loss, Vale persisted in her search for a solution. “It took 9 years of searching and searching until I think I achieved it,” she added.

Currently, Vale is garnering attention as one of the lead performers in the musical Grease in Mexico. Over the weekend, the production reached an impressive milestone of 100,000 viewers. Among the esteemed guests in attendance was fellow actress Aracely Arámbula, who brought along her children to enjoy the show.

Vale’s weight loss success story serves as an inspiration to many struggling with similar issues. Her persistence and willingness to explore different avenues for treatment have finally paid off, allowing her to achieve her desired weight. As she continues to shine on stage in Grease, Vale is a testament to the importance of finding the right diagnosis and treatment plan for individual health concerns.