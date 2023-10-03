Mexican Actress Cecilia Priego Dies at 36 After Battle with Cervical Cancer

Mexican Actress Cecilia Priego Passes Away at the Age of 36

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Mexican actress Cecilia Priego, famously known for her role in the hit series “La Reina del Sur.” Priego’s father, Freddy Persa, took to social media to announce her untimely demise, and multiple media outlets have confirmed the news.

In a heartfelt post, Persa wrote, “Today the curtain closes for you on earth but we are sure that your presence and your legacy will transcend beyond and you will continue your project in heaven creating and organizing theater for your grandparents, uncles, cousins, and friends.” The exact cause of Priego’s death was not mentioned, but the reference to her “battle of your illness” implies that she succumbed to her ongoing health struggle.

Priego had disclosed earlier this year that she had been fighting cervical cancer and had even undergone a hysterectomy as part of her treatment. Despite her challenging circumstances, she remained resilient and continued to pursue her passion for acting.

Born in Tabasco, Mexico, Priego studied a degree in Management and Promotion of Culture. Alongside her notable role in “La Reina del Sur,” she also appeared in other popular television series such as “Lo que callamos las mujeres,” “Pobre Diabla,” and “Ámsterdam.”

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of a talented actress who left an indelible mark on the hearts of her fans. Cecilia Priego’s contributions to the world of acting will always be remembered and cherished. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May she rest in eternal peace.