Salma Hayek on the cover of Vogue Mexico with her 14-year-old daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek Valentina Pinault’s daughter landed her first Vogue cover at 14, along with her movie star mother.

Valentina and Salma shared the cover of this month’s Vogue Mexico, the genetically blessed couple pouting side-by-side with long lashes and a sparkly pout. In an interview conducted in Spanish, Salma talked about becoming a mother, how her daughter stole her clothes, and how she sees Valentina’s footsteps in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Valentina revealed her dreams of becoming an actress and director, but also stressed the importance of helping others, volunteering in the Handout Kitchen.

Salma Hayek photographed in Vogue India August 2021

Salma Hayek makes an excellent point about women learning how to deal with conflict, a situation she has encountered many times in her life.Talking about the lack of film roles for Mexican women and Latinos — despite[美国]With 60 million Latinos, Hayek talks about her lack of character and working to change that reality.

Then she turned to the fashion world, talking about being short and loving food. “You know, it’s a combination of what you feel in your heart and what you know in your head. Let the things that don’t work for you work for you. That’s the virtue we have to have as a woman.”

Now comes Hayek’s subversive humor: “I’m Mexican. I’m also short, which doesn’t help with weight loss, and it doesn’t help with design,” she blunts. “But you know, I’m smart. I took my chances. I met a guy at Hugo Boss and that was my only connection, so I wore a men’s suit for a while. Another time, I wore a Very simple black dress, I know all the other girls wear nice clothes, nice jewelry. Can I tell you something? Instead of giving me a complicated feeling and saying I don’t have the best clothes or they don’t Knowing who I am…I was like, I’m amazing. I got some butterfly tattoos on myself and I’m happy for myself.”

Salma Hayek on the cover of InStyle Magazine

Hollywood icon Salma Hayek graces the cover of Vogue’s July issue. The actress opens up about her personal experience with Harvey Weinstein, aging in Hollywood, and her relationship with one of the most powerful men in fashion, François-Henri Pinault marriage.

On aging in Hollywood: Considering “how many miles I put into my body,” she explains, “and how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body is very generous. I don’t think I’m a hot one. tamales, but I know that for my age, for my lifestyle, I’m doing fine. I owe it all to meditation.”

When starting out in Hollywood: “A lot of people told me, ‘You’re not good, you’ll never make it,'” she said. “What if I listened to those idiots?” Then she corrected herself: “I did listen to them. I would cry to sleep, give up, and try again—almost embarrassed to admit to my acting dreams.”

Salma Hayek shoots Mexico’s Elle

Hi, my name is Salma. That’s how she presents herself on Twitter, but to me she’s a brave, admirable, enthroned, witty woman…and Salma Hayek Pinault is news. Every time she is interviewed or commented on social networks, people talk about her. She is a Mexican woman who fulfilled her dream because she took risks and won. She is an independent, strong and very familiar woman. Salma is a role model.

