Mexican-American Edgar Barrera Leads 2023 Latin Grammy Nominations with 13 Mentions

Mexican-American musician Edgar Barrera has emerged as the frontrunner with 13 nominations for the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards. Barrera has been acknowledged in categories including composer and producer of the year, showcasing his versatility across diverse genres such as regional Mexican and tropical. However, Barrera aims to further expand his repertoire and has expressed his desire to write boleros for renowned Mexican singer Luis Miguel.

In a recent video call interview with CNN, Barrera stated, “I am here for his boleros, eager to work, so if anyone knows Luis Miguel, call now!” The ambitious artist, who recently won the Billboard Latin award as producer of the year, is recognized for his co-authorship of popular songs such as “NASA” by Camilo and Alejandro Sanz, and “Un X100to” by Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny. Barrera’s album “De Adentro Pa Afuera” by Colombian artist Camilo, has also been nominated for album of the year at the upcoming Latin Grammys, further bolstering his career and filling him with pride.

Barrera expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for his extensive nominations, emphasizing his pride as a Mexican. He particularly highlighted the honor of being nominated alongside icons like Karol G and Shakira. Notably, this year’s Latin Grammy Awards have chosen two regional Mexican music songs to compete for the coveted “best song” award: “She dances alone” by Eslabón Armado and Peso Pluma, and the aforementioned “Un X100to” by Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny, co-authored by Barrera.

The accomplished musician and producer believes in collaboration and fostering the growth of the genre. He acknowledges the significance of artists like Bad Bunny, who have embraced regional Mexican music and engaged in collaborations to uplift the genre. Barrera also mentioned the recent collaboration between Shakira and Fuerza Regida, expressing his excitement about taking Mexican music to new heights and different audiences.

The increasing popularity of regional Mexican music has not gone unnoticed by influential figures. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has shown support by utilizing the genre’s songs as examples for the youth, even obtaining permissions for their use. Barrera feels honored to have his work recognized by the president and hopes to continue inspiring the younger generation.

The upcoming 24th Latin Grammy Awards ceremony will make history as it takes place outside the United States for the first time. Organizers have announced that the event will be held in Seville, Spain, on November 16.

About Edgar Barrera:

Edgar Barrera, 33, is an American composer of Mexican descent, hailing from McAllen, Texas, and growing up in Miguel Alemán, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Born into a family of musicians with strong roots in regional Mexican music, Barrera has worked with major artists such as Madonna, Bad Bunny, Shakira, Becky G, Maluma, Ariana Grande, Christian Nodal, Camilo, and Alejandro Sanz. He has earned 40 Latin Grammy nominations and won 18 golden gramophones for his contributions. Some of his notable hits include “Ya Supérame” by Grupo Firme and “Sobrio” by Maluma.

