Mexican-American Musician Chris Pérez Reunites with Selena Quintanilla’s Family, Resolving Past Feuds

Mexican-American musician Chris Pérez recently shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram account, honoring his late wife Selena Quintanilla and expressing a message of peace to her family. This comes after years of legal disputes between Pérez and Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., over the rights to her estate.

In the Instagram image, the entire Quintanilla family can be seen posing together, with Pérez captioning the post with the word “fam” to signify their reconciliation. He also described his visit to Corpus Christi, Texas, where the Quintanillas reside and praised the operations of Q. Productions, the entertainment company founded by Abraham Quintanilla in 1993 that represents artists like Selena and Kumbia All Starz.

During his visit, Pérez spent time with Abraham Quintanilla and his ex-sister-in-law, Suzette Quintanilla. Pérez expressed his excitement about future visits, commenting on the good times spent with the family.

Pérez’s relationship with the Quintanilla family has been marked by drama since Selena’s tragic death. Their romance was believed to have inspired the song “Forbidden Love.” Initially, Selena’s father disapproved of their relationship, leading to Pérez’s dismissal from the band The Dinos. However, the couple eloped in 1992.

In a recent Instagram post, Pérez reflected on their early years together as “two children trying to find their way” and shared a photo from their wedding, reminiscing about the good times they had while on tour.

Although Abraham Quintanilla initially saw Pérez as a threat, he eventually accepted him into the family. In his memoir titled “To Selena, with love,” Pérez recounted a conversation with his father-in-law where he expressed regret for his previous actions and suggested they move forward together.

Tensions resurfaced in 2017 when Quintanilla was upset about Pérez allegedly planning a series based on his book. The legal battle ensued, but in 2021, the two parties reached an amicable resolution. Pérez expressed his hope that they can now work together to honor and celebrate Selena’s legacy.

Despite their past conflicts, Pérez continues to mourn Selena’s death. In a recent documentary, he shared his enduring love for her and described her as an amazing soul.

With the recent reunion of Pérez and the Quintanilla family, it seems that they have finally found peace after years of disputes. The shared image and Pérez’s heartfelt message on Instagram signify a new chapter of unity and collaboration in honoring Selena’s legacy.

