Mexican Influencer ‘Group King’ Eliminated from Reality Show ‘Los 50’, Leaves Heartfelt Message to Castmates

Mexican Influencer, Group King, Eliminated from Reality Show ‘Los 50’

In a surprising turn of events, Mexican influencer, Group King, was eliminated from the reality show ‘Los 50’ on September 7. His departure has left a deep impact on the audience, who had developed a strong connection with him during his time on the Telemundo network program.

In the latest episode of the competition, Manelyk González, Rafael Nieves, Macky González, and Lorenzo Méndez were also nominated for elimination. Despite having the ‘Immunity Joker’, Ana Parra decided to keep the benefit for herself this time and did not save any of her teammates in the elimination zone.

Upon being asked about her decision, Ana Parra explained, “I’d love to, but I’ve gone through a lot myself during this journey, so I’m going to keep it to myself.”

The voting process for the elimination was then revealed. Lorenzo Méndez received enough votes to secure his position in the competition. Chiquis Rivera’s ex-partner expressed gratitude towards his teammates, acknowledging that some of them may not view him as a strong competitor. Nevertheless, he remained focused on advancing towards the final.

Macky González also obtained the same number of votes, ensuring her stay at the Zotoluca farm where the reality show is being recorded. Rafael Nieves became the third contestant saved thanks to the support of 11 of his fellow participants.

This left Manelyk González and Rey Grupero as the last two contestants. Unfortunately for Group King, he received the fewest votes and was eliminated from the show.

Upon learning of his elimination, Group King shared a heartfelt message with the remaining participants. “I thank you more than anything for bringing me here. The competitions, the arenas, I didn’t feel like they were my thing, but something that I did train was my heart. I have learned many things, such as not giving up and living an honest life without vices or things that affect me,” he tearfully expressed.

He went on to say, “I believe that each of you keeps a little piece of my heart, and I keep a piece of each of you. I carry you all in my heart, and may God bless you all.”

The departure of Group King from ‘Los 50’ has undoubtedly left a void in the hearts of both the audience and his fellow contestants. His genuine and heartfelt presence on the show will be greatly missed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

