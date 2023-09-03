Mexican Rapper Lefty SM Confirmed Dead by Friends and Representatives of the Music Industry

Mexican Rapper Lefty SM Confirmed Dead in Shocking Attack

The Mexican urban music scene is mourning the tragic loss of Juan Carlos Sauceda, better known as Lefty SM, a renowned rapper from Sonora. The news of his sudden death was confirmed by various friends of the artist as well as representatives of the Mexican rap community.

One of the first confirmations came from MC Davo (David Sierra Treviño), who took to Instagram to express his disbelief and shock at the news. He shared a video where he expressed his sorrow and confirmed that he had personally verified the information.

The record company Alzada also released a statement expressing their deep sadness and offering condolences to Lefty SM’s wife, María Isabel, and their two daughters.

While official confirmation is still pending, reports suggest that Lefty SM may have been a victim of an armed attack at his home in Zapopan, Jalisco. Local media reports indicate that the attackers arrived in a white car without license plates and entered the La Cima subdivision. They proceeded to knock on Lefty SM’s door, and as soon as he opened it, they fired multiple shots.

According to witnesses, the assailants quickly fled the scene following the crime. Lefty SM’s wife, who was reportedly present during the attack, rushed him to a nearby hospital in the Residencial Poniente neighborhood. Unfortunately, the rapper succumbed to his injuries, which included bullet wounds to his abdomen and hip.

Authorities have yet to provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the attack. The rapper’s partner, known as Eza Mary, took to social media to confirm the heartbreaking news and express her grief.

As the Mexican music community processes the loss of Lefty SM, fans and fellow artists are left in shock and disbelief. Many are eagerly awaiting official updates to shed more light on the tragic incident.

