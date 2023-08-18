Mexican Soap Opera Star David Ostrosky Dies at 66 After Battle with Cancer

Mexican actor David Ostrosky, known for his notable roles in soap operas such as “María la del Barrio,” “Diario de Daniela,” and the series “La Casa de las Flores,” has passed away at the age of 66. The sad news was confirmed by the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) of Mexico on Thursday.

While the exact cause of his death was not disclosed, it was revealed that Ostrosky had been diagnosed with cancer last April. As a result, he had to undergo an arm amputation and subsequently retired from the stage. He also had to leave his latest project, the telenovela “Vencer la ausencia,” which was being aired on Televisa’s Las Estrellas.

The ANDI expressed their condolences on Twitter, stating, “The National Association of Interpreters mourns the loss of our colleague David Ostrosky. Fondly remembered for his remarkable performances in renowned soap operas like El vuelo del águila and La antorcha encendida, his last work was Overcoming absence. Rest in peace.”

In an interview with Televisa, Ostrosky previously revealed, “What hurt was my arm and the doctors told me it was my neck, until one doctor informed me: ‘The pain in your arm is not from your neck; you need to undergo an MRI on your arm.’ It turned out that I have a tumor in my arm. I am very grateful to life that it is in my arm and not in some organ where it could’ve affected me.”

Throughout his career, David Ostrosky had also made appearances in melodramas such as ‘Rosa Salvaje,’ ‘El Vuelo del Águila,’ and ‘La Antorcha Encendida.’ His contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered and honored.