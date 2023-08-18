Home » Mexican Soap Opera Star David Ostrosky Dies at 66 After Battle with Cancer
Entertainment

Mexican Soap Opera Star David Ostrosky Dies at 66 After Battle with Cancer

by admin
Mexican Soap Opera Star David Ostrosky Dies at 66 After Battle with Cancer

Mexican actor David Ostrosky, known for his notable roles in soap operas such as “María la del Barrio,” “Diario de Daniela,” and the series “La Casa de las Flores,” has passed away at the age of 66. The sad news was confirmed by the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) of Mexico on Thursday.

While the exact cause of his death was not disclosed, it was revealed that Ostrosky had been diagnosed with cancer last April. As a result, he had to undergo an arm amputation and subsequently retired from the stage. He also had to leave his latest project, the telenovela “Vencer la ausencia,” which was being aired on Televisa’s Las Estrellas.

The ANDI expressed their condolences on Twitter, stating, “The National Association of Interpreters mourns the loss of our colleague David Ostrosky. Fondly remembered for his remarkable performances in renowned soap operas like El vuelo del águila and La antorcha encendida, his last work was Overcoming absence. Rest in peace.”

In an interview with Televisa, Ostrosky previously revealed, “What hurt was my arm and the doctors told me it was my neck, until one doctor informed me: ‘The pain in your arm is not from your neck; you need to undergo an MRI on your arm.’ It turned out that I have a tumor in my arm. I am very grateful to life that it is in my arm and not in some organ where it could’ve affected me.”

Throughout his career, David Ostrosky had also made appearances in melodramas such as ‘Rosa Salvaje,’ ‘El Vuelo del Águila,’ and ‘La Antorcha Encendida.’ His contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered and honored.

You may also like

Oscar-Nominated Documentary ‘Volcano Love’ Brings Soulful Love Story...

SCOTT STAPP – Releases his new single “Higher...

The Tragic Loss of María Fernanda: Discovering Luis...

Communicating perfume, a new training course by Mouillettes...

Embracing Realism: Home Furnishing Art Exhibition by Post-95...

Orbit Culture – Descent

Netflix Premieres ‘Depp vs Heard’: Exploring the High-Stakes...

The infinite Carnia “sung” by Ulderica Da Pozzo

Brain Dead and HOKA ONE ONE Collaborate on...

Tegmentum – Evolvement – Album Review

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy