Mexican Store Rewards Academic Excellence with Free Shopping Spree for Top Students

Title: Mexican Store Rewards Academic Excellence by Letting Children Grab Free Items

A store in the municipality of Ixtapaluca, located in the State of Mexico, has made headlines for its unique initiative to reward children who achieved academic excellence. Cremería and Gael grocery store, situated on Yaotl Street in the Rey Izcoatl neighborhood, recently shared a heartwarming video on their TikTok account, showcasing their special offer: “If you passed the year with an average of 10, you can grab whatever you want from the store for 30 seconds.”

At first, the young students seemed hesitant to claim their reward, but as time went by, more and more children showed up to experience this extraordinary opportunity. The store had only two conditions: students had to present their school ID and their ticket. In the footage, boys and girls can be seen eagerly grabbing chips, soft drinks, cookies, and other sweets, making the most of their fleeting moment of delight. The joy and excitement on the children’s faces as they proudly displayed their loot were captured in photographs.

The store’s admirable act has garnered widespread praise from the community, with many expressing their gratitude for such a supportive gesture. One comment read, “I need to know the location of the store, not only to buy, but also to shake hands and thank the owner.” Another person said, “Many congratulations for recognizing the children’s work.” A heartfelt response stated, “When they are older, those children will remember the day when, for being with 10, they could grab whatever they wanted from a store.” The store’s generosity has touched the hearts of many, with comments pouring in expressing admiration for their dedication to fostering the development of good and motivated individuals.

Currently, over 29 million students from public and private schools across Mexico are enjoying their summer vacations, which began on July 18 and will end on August 28. However, as the 2023-2024 school year approaches, controversy looms over the new Free Textbooks introduced by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP). Conservative group National Union of Family Parents (UNPF) has raised objections, leading to the suspension of the printing and delivery of these textbooks. The UNPF argues that there is a lack of study plans and programs to support them. Despite the opposition, the SEP remains determined to proceed with the distribution, as emphasized by Leticia Ramírez, the head of the agency, who assured that students would have the books in their hands by August 28.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also expressed his support for the distribution of the textbooks during a morning conference on July 28. He declared that the books would not be withdrawn or stored and criticized any delays or attempts to hide them. López Obrador emphasized the importance of ensuring that the millions of copies of these books reach every student nationwide, referring to the opposition’s actions as comparable to “canning a movie.”

As Mexico’s education system prepares for the upcoming academic year amid these debates, the heartwarming gesture of Cremería and Gael grocery store stands out as a testament to the value placed on rewarding academic achievement and supporting the growth and development of children across the country.

