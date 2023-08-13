Mexico City Celebrates National Day of Mexican Cinema with Special Programming

Mexico City to Celebrate “National Day of Mexican Cinema” with Special Programming

Mexico City’s Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Trust for the Promotion and Development of Mexican Cinema in Mexico City (PROCINECDMX), will be celebrating the “National Day of Mexican Cinema” on August 15th. The celebration will feature special programming from August 14th to September 3rd, allowing the public to enjoy more than 30 films at various venues across the city.

The venues participating in the event include cultural centers, film clubs, alternative exhibition spaces, social reintegration centers, and the STC Metro Zapata movie theater, which are all part of the “Cinema in the City” program. This diverse range of locations aims to bring cinema to different spaces beyond traditional movie theaters.

The programming for the event consists of national films that have received support from the PROCINECDMX Trust for their production, films showcased at the Film Festival of the National School of Cinematographic Arts UNAM 2023 (ENAC), titles and short films from the XI International Independent Film Festival, as well as new releases and films nominated for the 65th Ariel Awards.

Notable venues participating in the event include the Cultural Center of Contemporary Mexico, the Arteria Forum, the Xavier Villaurrutia Cultural Center, the Santa Martha Acatitla Men’s and Women’s Center for Social Reintegration, and the Zapata Metro movie theater. Other prominent venues include the México and José Vasconcelos libraries, the House of the First Printing House, the Los Pinos Cultural Complex, and the Lerdo de Tejada and Aguilita del Fideicomiso del Centro Histórico public squares.

For the 40th anniversary of the death of renowned filmmaker Luis Buñuel, a special screening of his film “El ángel exterminador” will be held. The film, considered one of the most important surrealist works in history, explores human nature and provides a critique of social classes. Screenings of the film will take place at the Metro Zapata movie theater on August 15th and August 31st.

Another highlight of the event is the screening of “Cartas a distancia” by documentary filmmaker Juan Carlos Rulfo. The film, which has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the upcoming Ariel 2023 Awards, portrays the reality of COVID-19 patients in Mexican hospitals and showcases the resilience and anxiety of their families. “Cartas a distancia” will be screened at the Center for the Development of Aging (CEDE Aragón), the Miguel Alemán movie theater at the Los Pinos Cultural Complex, and the Cultural Center of Contemporary Mexico on various dates.

In addition to these films, the documentary “Amparo Ochoa: My barzón burst” will also be screened. The film narrates the life of the singer and has received support from PROCINE. The screening will take place on August 31st in Villa Olímpica.

The event will also feature fiction and documentary works from the 26 ENAC Film Festival 2023, a selection of short films from the XI International Independent Film Festival of Mexico City, and children’s programming with matinees at the Metro Zapata movie theater and El Forito in the children’s room of the Mexico Library, providing entertainment options for children during the summer vacations.

To access the complete schedule and venue details, the public can visit the official site and page of PROCINECDMX at https://procine.cdmx.gob.mx.

The Ministry of Culture of Mexico City also offers an online platform, “Capital Cultural in Our House,” where viewers can enjoy a variety of cultural content. The platform can be accessed through the official website of the Ministry of Culture, as well as its official Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.

The “National Day of Mexican Cinema” celebration, with its diverse film programming and wide range of venues, aims to promote and showcase the richness of Mexican cinema culture in Mexico City.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

