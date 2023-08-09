Home » Mexico closes 23 pharmacies in Caribbean tourist destinations for selling fake pills
Mexico closes 23 pharmacies in Caribbean tourist destinations for selling fake pills

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico closed 23 pharmacies in tourist destinations on its Caribbean coast six months after an investigative report warned that some pharmacies in the country were offering foreigners pills masquerading as Oxycodone, Percocet and Adderall without a prescription. medical, authorities said Tuesday.

The inspection operation, which lasted four days, focused on pharmacies in Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum.

The US State Department alerted travelers last March about the sale of these types of pills, and the practice appears widespread.

The Mexican Secretary of the Navy reported on Tuesday that irregular sales were found in 23 of the 55 pharmacies in which inspections were carried out.

The Navy added that pharmacies used to offer the pills only to tourists, and that pharmacies advertised them and even offered home delivery.

The Navy reported that it found expired medications and others for which there was no record from the provider, as well as blank or unsigned prescriptions.

In February, the University of California, Los Angeles announced that its researchers had found that 68% of the 40 Mexican pharmacies they visited in four northern Mexican cities sold Oxycodone, Xanax, or Adderall, and that 27% of those pharmacies sold pills. false.

UCLA said the study, which was published in January, found that “establishments in tourist towns in northern Mexico are selling fake pills containing fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. These pills are sold primarily to American tourists and are often passed off as controlled substances like Oxycodone, Percocet and Adderall.”

“These fake pills pose a serious overdose risk to shoppers who believe they are purchasing a known amount of a less strong drug,” Chelsea Shover, a resident associate professor of medicine at the David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine, said in February.

And the travel advisory issued by the US State Department in March noted that fake pills sold in pharmacies in Mexico “may contain deadly doses of fentanyl.”

Mexico’s Secretary of the Navy would not confirm that fentanyl-laced pills were found during last week’s raid, but said the drugs had been seized to test for fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a much stronger synthetic opioid than morphine and is responsible for some 70,000 overdose deaths a year in the United States. Mexican drug cartels produce them from precursor chemicals smuggled in from China, which they then compress into pills to make them look like other medicines.

