Mexico: They find altar to Santa Muerte in a tunnel to steal fuel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of police and government agents raided an underground fuel theft terminal Thursday in a tunnel in central Mexico, where the thieves had erected an altar to the devil and another to Santa Muerte, a holy pagan.

The Hidalgo state prosecutor’s office explained that a hidden entrance led them into a tunnel 25 meters (yards) long that reached 4 meters (12 feet) deep. Inside, they found fuel tankers and illegal taps drilled into government pipelines.

In the space, which was poorly ventilated, there were approximately 38,000 liters (10,000 gallons) of stolen fuel, along with hoses to move it. Ten suspects were arrested at the scene and 12 vehicles and drugs were seized.

Photographs from the tunnel showed that offerings of food and candles were recently left to the Devil and to Santa Muerte, a skeletal female figure venerated by petty criminals, drug dealers and the poor. Some believe that making offerings to Santa Muerte will protect them.

The country’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has assigned thousands of soldiers to guard pipelines since he took power in December 2018, ordering fuel to be moved in tanker trucks in some areas to thwart thieves who pierce the ducts.

Despite these efforts, and the decrease in the number of illegal taps in 2020 and 2021, last year the number of illegal accesses had increased again to almost 14,000 per year.

These types of faucets are immensely dangerous.

On January 18, 2019, an explosion at an illegal tap on a pipeline north of Mexico City killed at least 134 people. The incident occurred in the town of Tlahuelilpan while residents were getting gasoline.