MGM and Mayday’s Epic Outdoor Concert: An Unforgettable Night in Macau

Mayday’s “FLY TO MGM Concert” Sets the Stage on Fire in Macau

August 31, 2023 – Macau: On the evening of August 27th, Macau witnessed one of the most captivating entertainment events of the summer. MGM and the “Asian Sky Group” collaborated to present the exclusive version of the “Mayday FLY TO MGM Concert” at the MGM Cotai Sing on the first floor of Mei. The concert took place against the stunning backdrop of MGM Cotai’s jewelry box design, creating a mesmerizing night view of the skyline.

This marked Mayday’s first outdoor performance in Macau, drawing numerous fans who made a special pilgrimage to witness the event. The atmosphere was electric, with fans screaming in unison, shaking light sticks, and engaging in an outdoor rock rally.

The concert took full advantage of the new venue and the impressive audio-visual equipment at MGM, allowing Mayday to unlock new possibilities. The band performed a series of their classic songs such as “Party Animal,” “Leaving the Surface of the Earth,” “Summer Light Year,” “Love ING,” “Suddenly Miss You,” and “Stubborn,” igniting a wave of nostalgic memories among the audience.

Mayday’s passionate music ignited the crowd’s energy, and fans reciprocated their enthusiasm for Macau. The collective chorus and spontaneous stand-up dance further elevated the atmosphere, creating an unforgettable experience that will be etched in the memory of attendees.

