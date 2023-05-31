Miaobi paints the hometown Danqing and moistens the child’s heart_Dalian News_Tianjian Original_Dalian Tianjian.com

On May 29, the awarding ceremony of Ganjingzi District’s “Wonderful Brush Painting Hometown, Danqing Moisturizing Children’s Heart” and the launching ceremony of the “Artists Entering Campus” activity were held at the Art Education Training Center of Ganjingzi District Primary and Secondary Schools.

Since March of this year, the painting and calligraphy contest of “Painting Hometown with Wonderful Brushes, Danqing Enriching Children’s Heart” sponsored by Ganjingzi District Party Committee Propaganda Department and Ganjingzi District Education Bureau has continued to set off an upsurge of artistic creation in the whole district. The participation rate of primary and secondary schools in the district reached 100%, and more than a thousand pieces of excellent calligraphy and painting creations were selected and sent by students. Calligraphers of the Federation of Literary and Art Circles in Ganjingzi District, art masters from the Artists Association, and the calligraphy and painting team of the Education Bureau teachers were jointly reviewed in an open and fair manner, and 50 first prizes for calligraphy and painting, 100 second prizes, 150 third prizes, and 300 excellence awards were selected , several shortlisted awards, more than 100 teachers and more than 30 schools won outstanding art instructors and excellent organization awards.

Nearly 200 award-winning calligraphy and painting works were exhibited at the event site. The participating leaders and artists presented awards to award-winning student representatives, teacher representatives and school representatives, and organized 12 characteristic schools to display art education achievements. Lanting Primary School, Dalian Bay Primary School, and Penghui Primary School performed calligraphy dance “Fan Dance Ink Fragrance”, poetry recitation “Praise Chinese Characters” and children’s chorus “Brightness” and “White Rain”. Jinhua Primary School Shadow Puppet Show Exhibition, Lancheng Primary School Paper-cutting Art Exhibition, Yingchengzi Central Primary School Cobblestone Exhibition, Jiner Primary School Science and Technology Creative Painting Exhibition, Jiusan Science and Technology Primary School Yanzhi Painting Exhibition, Beihua Primary School Tie-Dye Gourd Pyrography Exhibition, Zhoushuizi Primary School Comprehensive The materials and art exhibitions all showed their unique “arts”, attracting the audience to stop and watch.

Everyone said that the children used the simplest lines, the most brilliant colors, and the purest ideals to outline the most beautiful world in their hearts and inherit the excellent traditional Chinese culture. We hope to create more opportunities for children to experience art and showcase their talents, so that they can let their artistic dreams fly and achieve a colorful life.

The artists of the Ganjingzi District Federation of Literary and Art Circles held the letter of appointment for the campus art director of the “Artists Entering the Campus” activity, and promised to cooperate with schools in depth, actively innovate service methods, and cultivate the brand characteristics of art education.

Aesthetic education cultivates the soul, and art lights up life. The event came to an end with the completion of the calligraphy and Chinese painting scrolls jointly created by Central Primary School and Liuyi Primary School. Ganjingzi District will continue to dig deep into the cultural heritage, cultivate artistic literacy, constantly cultivate beauty, nourish beauty, create beauty, seek beauty, and educate people with beauty.

