Listen to the audio version of the article

The feedback coming from Micam 95 and Mipel 123, exhibitions dedicated respectively to footwear and leather goods, is positive, until tomorrow at Rho Fieramilanocity together with TheOne, an event that gives space to pret-à-porter and fur. These are three of the seven fairs that from February 17th to the next 27th will be a showcase for over 3 thousand Italian and foreign brands. Visitors seem to have increased and, despite the uncertainties also linked to the geopolitical situation, exhibitors are cautiously optimistic.

Promising start for Micam

Micam, which hosts 988 brands, 451 of which are foreign, had a promising start: «Micam got off to a good start both in terms of visits from established customers and new customers – explains Gabriella d’Arcano, president of Frau, a shoe factory in San Giovanni Ilarione (Verona) which has around 180 employees –. We are writing more orders than in the most recent editions: customers had a good sell out last winter and are well disposed». Frau, which celebrated its 70th birthday in 2022, achieves a limited share (10%) of its 23 million turnover abroad (+25% on 2021 but not yet at pre-Covid levels) and is betting on the fair precisely to increase its presence international: «We sell to Greece, Turkey, Spain, Slovenia and Austria. We had invested in Russia and Ukraine: geopolitical events had a negative impact on our choices, but expansion abroad is always a priority and the fair is very important because it allows you to meet buyers live and understand their needs», he says. the president.

Mipel, positive energy and many foreigners

Last year, exports were an important growth factor for the Made in Italy footwear sector: according to the Confindustria Fashion Studies Center, in 2022 it increased by 23.3% in value, helping to bring turnover to 14.5 billion euros (+14% on 2021). The same goes for the leather goods sector (and also for the wider fashion system): according to preliminary data, 2022 closed with revenues of around 13 billion (+14.8%) driven by exports at +15.1% compared to 2021. Moving from the Micam stands to those of Mipel (which hosts 150 brands) the perception does not change. It is that of an event that opened under the banner of growth: «The first day went very well – confirms Valentina Amidei, creative director of Biagini – with Italian and foreign buyers, especially Americans and Koreans, and in general a positive energy». The fair, for an SME like the company from Modena, founded in 1968, continues to function: “It’s not an old format at all: it allows you to build a network of customers that would be impossible to create elsewhere”. Then the sales campaign continues in the showroom. Biagini – who also exhibits at Pitti Uomo – is at Mipel to meet foreign buyers: «We export 60% of the 3.2 million in revenues – confirms Amidei – and we have already met the Spaniards, Greeks, Japanese, Koreans and Uzbeks». The Russians? «For us they are the first customers: to continue selling there despite the sanctions we have even changed products, focusing more on the skin and less on the reptile. They are there at the fair, even in delegations ». On the other hand, the Chinese are missing, despite the opening of the borders.

Another very important event begins in Rho today: Lineapelle 101, which for three days hosts 1,161 exhibitors from 42 countries (61.7% Italian, 38.3% foreign): 544 tanneries, 403 active in the accessories/components sector, 164 specialized in fabrics and synthetics and 50 companies from other sectors. In terms of production, 2022 was a critical year for the tanning industry: volumes were down and according to the organizers of Lineapelle, which includes many in-depth meetings, including on the great theme of sustainability, «The feeling is that from spring 2023 we can reverse the trend ».