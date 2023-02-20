“Creed 3 Creed III” is undoubtedly the most anticipated fighting movie this year, but did you know that this work will be a little different from the past, just because the film’s director and starring Michael B. Jordan is a long-time anime fan?

In fact, Michael B. Jordan expressed his love for Japanese animation more than once in the past, and even generously stated that his design inspiration came from “Naruto” in the cooperation with Coach in 2019, and claimed that animation shaped him. this person. And taking advantage of being in charge of “Creed III” this time, how can this cutting-edge director full of enthusiasm for Japanese manga miss the opportunity to implant his hobbies? Recently, he publicly confirmed at IGN Fan Fest that “Creed III” is indeed influenced by many Japanese anime.

“It’s not about nerds or not… it’s that we’ve seen a lot of fights throughout the Rocky series, and I really wanted to put my thoughts in there. How do you make these fights different? You know , In the anime I grew up with, such as “Fist of the First God”, “Megalo Box”, “Naruto”, “My Hero Academia”, their fighting style has an innate spirit.”

“And the bond between the anime characters is actually very similar to the brotherhood we have. So I tried to bring that into a couple of key moments. Yes, they’re there, and they’re involved in a lot of battles.” As for Are there any actual cases? Michael B. Jordan secretly revealed that there will be a scene similar to “Dragon Ball Z”, “There is a punch, in the fight between me and Damian, there will be a punch that is very similar to “Dragon Ball Z.”

“Creed III” will be officially released on March 3.