Billionaire Boys Club ICECREAM landed in TX Huaihai|Young Power Center this month, opening the first official offline POP-UP event in China. During the event, the brand will release a variety of blockbuster joint products, especially with visual artist Michael Kagan The limited collection of the second-generation “astronaut” sculptures jointly launched, of which the silver limited edition will be exclusively launched globally in this pop-up store on December 16. The sale will be held on December 15th at an exclusive and invited private preview event, at which time the “Astronaut” gold limited collection will also be available for simultaneous booking (price to be determined).

The ‘Astronaut’ sculpture collection commemorates Michael Kagan’s deep friendship with the BBC. After the two parties cooperated to launch a joint clothing series in 2019, Kagan once again cooperated with BBC and Pharrell to create a statue collection in the image of an astronaut, pushing the cooperation between the two parties to a new level. As the iconic image of the BBC, “Astronaut” is also the subject often depicted in Kagan’s works. It represents human curiosity and desire for exploration. It is reported that this Michael Kagan x Billionaire Boys Club “Astronaut” limited collection weighs 1 kg, is 10.5 inches high and 6 inches wide, and is priced at RMB ¥4,480.

