In an interview with Variety, “Batman” star Michael Keaton said he had never seen a full Marvel or DC movie, saying “I have other things to do.” Michael Keaton played Bruce Wayne (Batman) in Tim Burton’s 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns. Keaton will reprise his role as Batman in next year’s “The Flash” movie.

In addition, Keaton also joined the MCU, playing the villain Adrian Toomes in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and making a cameo appearance in Sony’s “Doctor Night: Morbius” movie. At the same time, he will also appear in the HBO Max “Batgirl” movie, again playing Batman.

In an interview with Variety, Keaton admitted that while he’s now in both the MCU and the DCEU, he hasn’t yet sat down to see the full version of any Marvel or DC movie. It’s not that he’s “elegant,” he explained, but because he usually sees “very little.” Keaton said that if he starts looking at something and thinks it’s good, it’s good enough for him because he just “has other things to do.”

